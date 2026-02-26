One of Panini's most high end products is nearing release with 2025 Panini Flawless Football hitting shelves on Friday, February 27. This is a fan favorite product year after year, mostly for the rarity that can be pulled out of boxes. There is no shortage of chase elements, with autographs, memorabilia, Gems, and NFL Shields all on the checklist. This product should be capturing the attention of many collectors, including on eBay Live. eBay Live will be holding breaks, and running promotions that will benefit lucky collectors.

Here is what to know about the upcoming release.

2025 Flawless Football is Filled with Gems and NFL Shields

Gem cards have long been a staple in Flawless, and collectors can never seem to get enough of them. They offer a sense of luxury, and stand out as being one of the cooler cards in the hobby to own. Familiar varieties of these cards will return this year, with Ruby, Sapphire, Diamond, Emerald, Aquamarine, Diamond Black, and Platinum being inserted into boxes. All of these cards will be numbered to 25 or less.

2025 Flawless Football Deion Sanders Diamond Gem Card | Checklist Insider

NFL Shields are some of the most coveted memorabilia pulls in the hobby, and they can carry quite a bit of value. This is especially the case when it is a star player, or one of the top rookies. A preview image was shared of a Lamar Jackson card, and it carries some serious eye appeal. While boxes can be purchased on the Panini website, collectors may also want to look into the breaking side of things, especially if looking for a certain team, player, or type of card.

2025 Flawless Football Lamar Jackson NFL Shield Patch | Checklist Insider

eBay Live Breaks Start on February 27th

Starting on release day, breaks will begin appearing on eBay Live. For example, Black Gold Sports Cards will be streaming at 10 AM EST. Countless other sellers will also be having breaks starting in the morning as well.

Black Gold Sports Cards Live Event: Friday, February 27th at 10:00 AM EST | eBay Live

Collectors should be aware that eBay Live will be running a promotion with breaks of 2025 Flawless Football coming from 13 different sellers. If any Shield is pulled during a live break from this list of sellers, a box of 2025 National Treasures Football will be added to the room: 941SportsCards, 528Breaks, TombstoneCollectibles, BlackGoldSportscards, HoneyHoleCollect, BlezSportscards, ParadiseCardbreaks, LasordaCardhouse, Hitmen_sports, OnlyCardsBreaks, PfootballPete4dhx, 123tcg and Amt_memorablia. This bounty ends March 13th.

Plus, if an Autographed Shield is pulled, the card owner wins $10,000, and a box of National Treasures also gets added to the break. This bounty ends March 20th. Both of these promotions provide incentive for collectors to hop in on breaks, keeping an eye out for the autographed shield to be pulled.

2025 Flawless Football Travis Hunter Rookie Shield Booklet | Checklist Insider

2025 Panini Flawless Football drops Friday, February 27th, and it's also worth mentioning it likely will be the last licensed NFL release from Panini before Fanatics takes over the license.