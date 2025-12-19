2025 Panini Rookies and Stars Football releasing Friday

Rookie chases in the hobby are a year after year tradition, and certain products lend themselves to the chase more than others. 2025 Panini Rookies and Stars Football is a great example of a product that has a rookie-heavy checklist and autographs for collectors to search out. It is scheduled to release on Friday, December 19th.

Ahead of it's release, here is what collectors need to know about the latest NFL hobby product.

Inserts and Parallels add intrigue to the rookie-heavy checklist

In a standard box of Rookies and Stars, collectors will be able to find around 12 non-chrome inserts, with an additional 6 that are chrome-oriented. One standout insert from this year's release is the Thrillers insert. The card takes on a Halloween type theme, with empty trees and lightning representing the background behind the player. The insert title is written at the bottom of the card in red writing, similar to what one would see font-wise in a horror movie.

2025 Panini Rookies and Stars Football Omarion Hampton Thrillers Insert | Panini America

Collectors chasing after a rainbow of their favorite player will have a few parallels to look for in this year's release. This year, Red, Green, Orange (/249), Red/Blue (/49), Gold (/10), and Platinum (/1) are among the top parallels up for grabs. On average, a hobby box will contain 5 parallels.

2025 Panini Rookies and Stars Travis Hunter Purple Parallel | Panini America

Autographs of rookies, stars, and legends can be pulled in packs

2 autographs will be sought after by those who open a hobby box, and there are some star-studded names that signed for the product this year. Key Rookie signers this year include: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Warren, Wiil Howard, RJ Harvey, Omarion Hampton, Cam Skattebo, and Dillon Gabriel.

Legends of the game also bring their signatures to the product, including some names that are immediately recognizable in the hobby. Notable names include: Troy Aikman, Steve Young, Randall Cunningham, Bo Jackson, Frank Gore, and Kurt Warner.

Current NFL players with autographs include Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, CeeDee Lamb, and many more.

2025 Panini Rookies and Stars Justin Herbert Autograph | Panini America

eBay Live online break happening at 9 AM EST on December 19th

Once 2025 Panini Rookies and Stars hits shelves, eBay Live will be having online breaks of the product. On release day, 941 Sports will be opening some boxes, and will be doing so in a random team style. In this format, all teams will start at $1, and the winning bid will then be the recipient of a team that is usually determined by a wheel spin. With plenty of autographs and rookies to look for, this product could provide some good value.

The event can be found here once it goes live.

941 Sports Live Event: Friday, December 19th at 9 AM EST | eBay Live

As the regular season of the NFL winds down, certain rookies are making their case to be rookie of the year. Some of these players have cards in 2025 Rookies and Stars, and will be some of the key chase elements. The product is currently scheduled to release on Friday, December 19th.

