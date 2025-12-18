Topps Chrome Basketball Returns: Gold Logoman's Star-Studded Social Reveal

Topps has pulled out all the stops in announcing the release of the new and ultra-rare NBA Gold Logoman patch and autographed patch cards. The Gold Logoman patches are specifically affixed to the jerseys during the 2025-26 NBA season to commemorate the prior year's awards. The winners were Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Evan Mobley, and Stephon Castle, last season's MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year, respectively.

According to the information from Topps, which was posted on the eve of the much-anticipated Topps Chrome release, there will be one copy of patch autographed cards per player, and four copies of just patch cards of each player.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 1-of-1 Gold Logoman Patch autographed card. | Topps Ripped | https://tinyurl.com/a5y74c4w

Prior to the social media post, it hadn't been announced which product Topps would use to distribute the rare cards. But now that the news has been released, there will be that much extra incentive for collectors to chase with the first release of Topps licensed NBA Chrome cards since 2009.

The social media push goes global

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has changed his profile photo to the NBA Gold Logoman until midnight on December 19, 2025. | Michael Rubin | instagram.com/michaelrubin/

To celebrate the occasion, Topps has gone global with the push. NBA stores in America, China, along with hobby shops and breakers around the world, are starting a 24-hour social media profile takeover, changing their profile photo to the NBA Gold Logoman. Even the famous investor and Shark Tank personality Kevin O'Leary and VIP collectors like Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin are joining the fun.

Off social media, eight NBA stores worldwide have changed their logos inside and outside their shops. Stores in New York City, L.A., Minneapolis, Houston, Paris, London, Guangzhou, and Beijing are all participating in the special event. The logo change will continue in the stores past the 24 hours and run past Christmas.

