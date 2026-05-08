WNBA Card Collecting Set for Massive Year After Record-Setting 2025

WNBA card collecting has never been bigger since the league and Panini launched its first set of licensed products, and after a record-shattering 2025, it's only upwards from here for the league.

Between Caitlin Clark's highly anticipated return from injury, #1 pick Azzi Fudd linking up with Paige Bueckers in Dallas, and the continuation of the Las Vegas Aces dynasty, the WNBA is at a level that it's never seen before.

That statement also rings true in the world of sports card collecting, as a busy 2025, highlighted by one player's card market, has only opened more opportunities for WNBA collectibles.

Caitlin Clark's Rookie Cards Kept Breaking Records in 2025

The most expensive WNBA card of all time belongs to Caitlin Clark's 1/1 Logowoman RPA from Flawless | Cardladder

If you had to pinpoint the main reason for WNBA cards exploding in 2025, you really wouldn't have to look that far. The top 40 or so WNBA card sales last year all belonged to Caitlin Clark, and that's not an exaggeration.

Clark's most expensive card, a 1/1 Panini Flawless Logowoman RPA, is also the single most valuable WNBA collectible in history at $660,000. From there, the list just goes on forever, with more RPAs and Gold Vinyl 1/1s selling for six figures.

Angel Reese and Cameron Brink Round Out 2025's Top 3

Angel Reese 1/1 Logowoman RPA from Immaculate Collection | CardLadder

If Caitlin Clark dominated the top spot for WNBA player card sales, then Angel Reese and Cameron Brink fall to #2 and #3 for the year. Though far from the astronomical prices paid for some of Clark's most valuable collectibles, the numbers are still well into the five-digit range.

Reese's most valuable card was a 1/1 Green Kaboom! from Panini Royalty that sold in August 2025 for $32,700. The exact same card hit the market once more just two months later, but by then it had already lost a ton of value and sold for only $21,300.

Cameron Brink's top card of all time sold twice within ten days in November last year, for identical amounts. Her Black Finite 1/1 RC from 2024 Prizm, which received a PSA 9 grade, sold on November 14 for $20,000 and again on the 24th for the same amount.

Paige Buckers had massive Bowman sales while still in college at UConn, but with most of the 2025 sets coming out in 2026, her sales data was limited to Panini Instant or VIP cards from The National. This 1/1 Magma Panini Instant auto sold for $16,500.

Paige Bueckers 1/1 Auto | Card Ladder

Panini to Ramp Up Releases for Biggest Year Yet

Paige Bueckers 2025 Donruss 1/1 Rookie Auto PSA 8 AUTO 8 | CardLadder

The biggest Panini WNBA releases of last year were, unsurprisingly, classics such as Prizm and Select. The collectibles company has announced plans to continue releasing products across fan-favorite sets throughout the year, in what they claim will be the WNBA's biggest year of products to date.

As the official trading card partner of the WNBA and WNBPA, Panini is planning its biggest year of WNBA products to date in 2026, with releases across Prizm, Select, Impeccable, and Donruss, along with continued real-time storytelling through Panini Instant, which celebrates key achievements and milestones throughout the season.