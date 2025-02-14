2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: Coby Mayo Rookie Cards Hit the Market
While National's prospects Dylan Crews and James Wood get more of the headlines, an hour up the road in Baltimore, the Orioles are plenty excited about current #14 on MLB's 2025 Top 100 prospects, infielder Coby Mayo. Fresh off taking home the organization's 2024 Minor League Player of the Year, Mayo has found his way into 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1. While there are slightly fewer Mayo cards in the set than Crews and Wood, the talented prospect is one of the most highly-featured rookies making their flagship debut.
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: Dylan Crews Rookie Cards Arrive
Much like the Washington phenoms, Mayo will be available in base set parallels, autos, variations, relics, inserts (Mayo is one of only two rookies, alongside Wood, in the 20-card Heavy Lumber offering). Mayo will also be taking part in the Social Media Follow Back Redemption.
Scouting grades (MLB.com) :Hit: 50 | Power: 70 | Run: 40 | Arm: 70 | Field: 45 | Overall: 60
Mayo's strong 2024 season with Triple-A Norfolk has the Orioles, fans, and collectors excited about what lies ahead. In 89 games, Mayo put up 99 hits, 22 home runs, 23 doubles, and 67 RBI, to go along with an OPS of .926. Late last year, Oriols GM Mike Elias seemed to suggest there would be chances for Mayo with the big club this year. ""Coby can play third, he can play first, he can DH. I think there's a lot of opportunity for him."
Mike Elias Says Coby Mayo Will Have 'Lot of Opportunity' With Baltimore Orioles
Baseball execs around the league seem to like his chances of making a splash, as well. In a recent MLB.com poll, Mayo finished fourth with 14.9% of execs polled picking him to win Rookie of the Year. With a chance for playing time with a winning organization, Mayo could solidify his place in the Majors and The Hobby, sooner than later.
Mayo's 1st Bowman sales include a $3,128 move for his 2021 Bowman Chrome Prospect Orange Refractor Auto /25, in August of last year. The high sale per Card Ladder comes in at $6,990 for Mayo's 2021 Bowman Chrome Sapphire Red Refractor Auto /5.
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: James Wood Rookie Cards Are Here
In terms of Mayo's debut in 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball? Top sale at writing goes to a Mayo Flagship Real One auto /50 for $300. A 1990 Topps Baseball Auto sold for $150 on February 12. 1990 Topps Chrome Auto Superfractor is listed on Ebay for $610.
2025 Topps Series One offers Players to follow you on Instagram
With many intriguing offerings in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, Mayo's market potential is there, and his performance in Spring Training and the Orioles depth chart is certainly worth keeping an eye on.