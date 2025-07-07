2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Features Dual Autographs of Legends and Stars
Autograph collectors, get ready. 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball is featuring a dual autograph chase this year, bringing in both MLB Hall of Famers and current stars onto the checklist. Upon it's release, collectors will start to try and beat the pack odds of the dual autographs: 1 in 35,339 hobby packs.
The dual autographs feature either two legends, current players, or a mixture of both. The cards feature player names in black font, along with team logos next to their autographs. Parallels are available as well, and the specific color is what makes up the background. There are red refractors and superfractors to complete the parallel run. When it comes to the superfractor dual autographs, the odds of pulling those out of a pack are even tougher: 1 in 907,040 packs. The odds do very however, depending on what type of box is being opened. For example, the odds of pulling a base dual autograph out of a jumbo hobby box increases to 1 in 6,881 packs - much better odds than the aforementioned regular hobby box odds.
Key subjects in the dual autograph checklist include the following: Bobby Witt Jr / George Brett, Dylan Crews / James Wood, David Ortiz / Pedro Martinez, and Aaron Judge / Derek Jeter, among others. While dual autographs have existed in past years, this years design is very clean, and does a great job incorporating current players, legends, and key rookie autographs into the checklist. It is also likely that these dual autographs will hold their value over time, as a dual auto from last years release of Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard sold recently on eBay for $300.
2025 Topps Chrome Baseball will be releasing on July 23rd. Hobby boxes can currently be preordered from a variety of locations. Once it releases, it will certainly be a hot product not only due to the collectibility of the Topps Chrome brand, but also due to the dual autograph chase it brings this year.