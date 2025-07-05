Joey Chestnut Wins Hot Dog Eating Contest Again, Iconic Cards to Collect
Another 4th of July has passed, and another Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in the books. And as history seems to repeat itself, another Joey Chestnut win.
The man who goes by "Jaws" consumed 70 1/2 hotdogs, beating the second place finisher by a whopping 24 dogs, to win the Mustard Belt. This is Chestnut's 20th appearance in the 4th of July spectacle, winning the event 17 times.
Joey Chestnut is a legend.
With a little research, I was able to find out that Chestnut does actually have cards available. Even more, he has some rare cards, that collectors may be interested in. We are going to down the hatchet, and go over 3 Joey Chestnut cards to own.
3. 2024 Leaf Joey Chestnut Banned Autograph
This card is iconic and makes this list, because of the history behind it. Joey Chestnut was not able to participate in the 2024 Nathan's Hotdog Eating Contest, due to a deal he made with Impossible Foods. Impossible Foods develop plant-based food products, which is a conflict of interest with Nathans, and Major League Eating.
2. 2024 Leaf Web Exclusive Joey Chestnut Autograph
This card is a win-win for any Joey Chestnut collector. To have it autographed, and inscribed "76 hot dogs eaten in 10 min.", which is still the record for the 4th of July Nathan's competition.
1. 2008 Topps Allen & Ginter's Joey Chestnut RC
For the greatest hot dog eater of all time, his 2008 rookie card has to be number 1. While there is an autograph version of this card, there are only 10 in existence. His base card makes this list because it is accessible financially for most collectors. I mean, who doesn't want a PSA 10 for around $35.
The king of hot dog eating, is a true 4th of July legend.