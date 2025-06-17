Roki Sasaki Announced as Cover Athlete for 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball
As the MLB season continues into Mid-June and July, the sports card release calendar will start to heat up. It was announced today that Los Angeles Dodgers rookie starting pitcher Roki Sasaki will be the cover athlete for 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball, which is always a fan favorite product. While Sasaki has been on the IL since May, and a return this season is unclear, the athleticism he has shown on the mound this season has been spectacular. In April, his first full month of starting, he posted a 3.05 ERA alongside 15 strikeouts. Sasaki will surely be one of the chase rookie cards in the set, as he has been throughout the current hobby release year.
It is currently unknown what specific day 2025 Topps Chrome baseball will be releasing, but the current rumor is sometime around mid-July. Last year's product came in a few different SKUs. Hobby boxes contained 24 packs with 4 cards per pack. Jumbo boxes had 12 packs with 13 cards per pack, while Breakers Delight boxes contained 1 pack with 12 cards, all being refractors, inserts, or autographs. Some of the notable parallels from last years release included Purple (/250), Gold (/50), Red (/5), frozenfractors (/-5), and perhaps most notably, the superfractor (1/1).
Topps Chrome has been one of the cornerstone Topps releases every single year. It's refractors are well loved by collectors everywhere, alongside it's inserts and chrome finished base cards. Sasaki will be one of the key names in the set, but he will likely be joined alongside other key rookies from this year, including Jacob Wilson, James Wood, Dylan Crews, and Luisangel Acuna. Again, it is not yet known when the product will be officially releasing or what the checklist looks like. However, collectors will be sure to note when it does, and Sasaki's rookies will be at the center of the chase.