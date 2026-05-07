First Look: 2025 Topps Cosmic Chrome Football Preview

It has become one of the most highly-anticipated brands of the Topps release calendar for every sport. Topps Cosmic Chrome gets the fully-licensed treatment for football this year after being unlicensed last year. Pre-order's are slated for Monday, May 18th with the full release in June.

Josh Allen Cosmic Auto | Topps

Here are the early details for the product!

The Autograph Chases

Tyler Shough Cosmic Auto | Topps

Collectors know the deal with Cosmic Chrome by now: there isn't an auto in every box, but they are a major chase in the product. Your standard autograph will look like Tyler Shough's (pictured above). This Drake Maye (pictured below) is from the Eclipse auto subset.

Drake Maye Black Eclipse Auto | Topps

Meanwhile some of the tougher autographs to chase will be the First Flight Autographs (Jaxson Dart pictured below).

Jaxson Dart First Flight Autograph | Topps

There will also be the Solar Flare Signatures to chase as well (Justin Herbert, pictured below).

Justin Herbert Solar Flare Signatures | Topps

Short Prints to Chase

Patrick Mahomes Sun Planetary Pursuit | Topps

If you're familar at all with Topps Cosmic Chrome, you know all about Planetary Pursuits and the premium they command in the hobby. If you're not familiar, they range from the Sun to Pluto and the further you get from the sun, the rarer and tougher to pull they become.

Saquon Sun Planetary Pursuit | Topps

The Planetary Pursuit has been the one consistent short print or case hit that has really captivated collectors more than any other under the Topps umbrella. We've seen some very big sales in the first week of the 2025-26 Topps Cosmic Chrome Basketball since release day. With a lot of those being Planetary Pursuits, and not just Cooper Flagg!

🪐 WEMBY PLUTO RECORD SALE 🪐



The 2025–26 Topps Cosmic Chrome Victor Wembanyama Planetary Pursuit Pluto just sold for $39,100.



It’s now the most expensive Planetary Pursuit card sale ever. pic.twitter.com/bS51X0NRwg — Best Cards Ever 🏆 (@CardsBoulevard) May 7, 2026

Planetary Pursuits are the only short prints to chase, as Cosmic Dust will also join the ranks of tougher hits to chase! The Galaxy-inspired art is out of this world.

Tetairoa McMillan Cosmic Dust | Topps

In addition to the shorter-print inserts there will also be the base card Constellation variations (Josh Allen, pictured below) that look incredible.

Josh Allen Constellation Variation | Topps

The Constellation Variations are sure to be popular as the design looks unreal. Not to be forgotten, the Planetarium's, featuring Jaxson Dart, in this SuperFractor one-of-one.

Jaxson Dart Planetarium | Topps

As Cosmic is a highly anticipated release, it is sure to go nuts thanks to the full NFL license for the first time for this set. Collectors have seen some of the sales from the 2025-26 Topps Chrome Cosmic Basketball. After what some of the early sales data looked like for 2025 Topps Chrome Football, Cosmic being hot on its heels should also help early sales. Pre-sale for the 2025 Topps Chrome Cosmic Football will be on Monday, May 18th.