2025 Topps Signature Class Football: An Early Look For Collectors
The next Topps Football release is on the horizon, and it is one that collectors should take note of: 2025 Signature Class. The product was first released in an unlicensed format, but now has the full power of the NFL license behind it. The result is a solid-looking product filled with autographs from some of the NFL's legends and stars. The product is currently projected to release on June 5th, 2026.
Here is what collectors need to know about the upcoming release.
Autographs of Legends and Rookies are the Cornerstone of the Release
The main chase for collectors in the product will be key autographs of rookies, stars, and legends. Since it is considered a 2025 release, the rookie class will be headlined by names such as Jaxson Dart, Ashton Jeanty, and more. A preview image was shared of Dart's 1/1 Superfractor autograph from the product, which includes the inscription "Round 1 Pick 25" in addition to the autograph. For Dart collectors, this makes the card unique and gives it the potential to stand out in the hobby.
Autographs of legendary players populate the checklist, and some of these cards will be sought after by collectors. Tom Brady is one of the top names appearing as a signer this year, and an image of his one-of-one autograph from the product is below. Brady has demanded hobby attention throughout his playing and post-playing career, and his autographs here should do the same.
Hobbyists should keep an eye out for HOF Signs, an autograph subset that features players who are now in the Hall of Fame. Notable names on this checklist include Brett Favre, John Elway, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Emmitt Smith, Drew Brees, and more. For those who collect autographs of top athletes, this subset contains the best of the best.
Collectors Can Find A Variety Of Inserts With High Eye Appeal
Inserts can also be found in the release, including a brand new one: First Class. These cards feature a player along with the day that they debuted in the league. The card does somewhat resemble a ticket someone would take on a plane or train. It contains information on the side of the card, such as destination, seat, and gate, all of which are present on tickets. The bottom of the card says "Signature Class Airlines", truly embracing the theme of the card.
Short-printed inserts will be a chase among collectors, including Roses. The Roses insert features the player front and center on the card, along with roses in the team's colors. The background behind the player does fade in color, which adds a nice aesthetic touch. Other SP inserts this year include Fluidity, Leviathans, Monarchs of the Game, and Odyssey.
2025 Topps Signature Class Football is coming soon, and boxes will, on average, offer multiple autographs per box to collectors. The autograph checklist is filled with rookies, stars, and legends, and should appeal to a variety of hobbyists. Collectors should check this product out if they get the chance.
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Dylan is a collector based in Central Pennsylvania, and sports fan rooting for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Pirates, and LA Lakers. He is currently attempting to collect a complete run of Topps flagship sets across football, baseball, and basketball. He is passionate about the history of the hobby including its continual growth and evolution.