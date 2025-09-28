2025 Topps Update Baseball pre-order date announced, a preview

Earlier this week, Topps announced that pre-orders will be taking place for 2025 Topps Update Baseball on Monday, September 29th at 12 PM. Topps Update is typically one of the most anticipated products each calendar year, due to some key rookies finding their way into the Topps flagship design. For example, last year, Paul Skenes was the top chase in 2024 Update, and boxes were (and still do) sell in high volume. While a checklist and price is not known at the time of writing, Topps has release a few preview images to let collectors know what some of the set may feature.

Box Design/Hobby Box Information

Pete Crow-Armstrong will be the cover athlete for the box, understandably so given the season that he has had. Crow-Armstrong has officially gotten a 30/30 season, with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases. Hobby Boxes will take on a similar format as prior years, with 20 packs and 12 packs per box. 1 autograph or memorabilia card can also be found. Specific details are not known about jumbo box configuration at the time of writing, aside from 1 autograph and 2 memorabilia cards being present.

2025 Topps Update Hobby Box Design | Checklist Insider

Base Cards/Key Rookies

The base cards in the set will take the same shape as Series One and Series Two. The main appeal of Topps Update will be that key rookies who were called up during the season will finally get a much anticipated card. It is known that Drake Baldwin will receive his rookie card in the set, and it can be inferred that Nick Kurtz will as well, who may go on to win the AL Rookie of the Year award. It is not known what Kurtz' base rookie looks like, but he is featured in the 1990 Topps Insert set.

2025 Topps Update Drake Baldwin Base Card | Checklist Insider

Inserts

Inserts will also feature in the product just like every year, including an insert set called Bleacher Reachers. The cards feature a player who typically hits a lot of Home Runs, with a sky type of atmosphere behind them with lightning striking. The insert also has a bit of a retro design, which will appeal to some collectors who like the vintage vibes.

2025 Topps Update Mike Trout Bleacher Reachers Insert | Checklist Insider

Short Print Inserts

The Home Field Advantage insert is back once again for collectors to chase down, and it will be a short print once again. Roki Sasaki is confirmed to be in the checklist, and even though he had an injury plagued season, collectors will still be on the look for it. The Home Field Advantage inserts typically sell well, especially when key superstars and rookies are on the card.

2025 Topps Update Roki Sasaki Home Field Advantage Insert | Checklist Insider

Autographs

The preview image that might have sparked the most conversation among hobbyists is a 1990 Topps Baseball Autograph of Nick Kurtz, who is taking baseball by storm this season. He has yet to have a rookie card in the flagship set, and this image just about confirms he will get it in the Update set. His autographs and rookies will be the key chase in the product, and it will be interesting to see what they sell for once copies start to arise.

2025 Topps Update Nick Kurtz 1990 Topps Autographs | Checklist Insider

Topps Update is typically an excellent product year after year, and the 2025 edition looks to be no different. Inserts and Autographs will be up for grabs, but key rookies will now have flagship rookies in the base Topps design for 2025. Update has a track record of being a sneaky good product, and time will tell if this year's edition continues that trend. The pre sale for the product will take place on Monday, September 29th at 12 PM on the Topps website.

