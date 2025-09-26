New York Giants Name Jaxson Dart Starting QB, A Closer Look At His Card Market

The New York Giants are naming their 2025 1st Round Draft Pick Jaxson Dart, the starting quarterback for Week 4 and this announcement marks yet another major milestone for the Ole Miss product and should significantly boost his presence as one of the premier NFL rookies to collect this season.

As a young signal-caller in the NFL’s biggest market, Dart's on-field expectations are at heights he's never seen before and if he performs significantly well under pressure (and by significantly well, I mean winning Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers) both his hobby visibility as well as his hobby demand will be sure to skyrocket.

In the wake of the New York Giants quarterback announcement here’s a look at some of Jaxson Dart’s recent sales across his raw singles, his low population PSA 10 autographed cards, his highly coveted Downtowns and even some his ultra scarce 1/1s.

RAW Singles - Recent Sales

2025 Panini Luminance - Jaxson Dart #14 Dynamic (RC) - New York Giants

Recent sales of Jaxson Dart’s base rookie cards highlight an increased interest following his designation as the New York Giants’ starter for this Sunday’s game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. These sales include his 2025 Panini Luminance Dynamic #14 (RC) selling for $7.00, his 2025 Donruss Rated Rookie #400 selling for $9.99, his 2025 Donruss Gridiron Kings #RGK-JDT selling for $17.99, and his Donruss Throwback Rookie selling for $9.87.

Jaxson Dart - RAW Single Sales - September 2025

Low Population PSA 10 Autographs - Recent Sales

2024 Bowman Chrome U Jaxson Dart Sapphire Selections Auto /5 PSA 10 Inscription

Sales of Jaxson Dart’s low-population PSA 10 autographed cards have commanded impressive prices, and if he performs well in his first start, those prices could go even higher. His 2024 Bowman Chrome U Sapphire Selections Auto /5 with inscription recently sold for $2,500, while the 2022 Bowman U Chrome Prospect Red Refractor /5 PSA 10 GEM MT Auto reached the $2,559 mark and his 2024 Bowman U Now Orange /5 on-card auto sold for an impressive $2,300.

Jaxson Dart - Low Population PSA 10 Autographs - September 2025

Donruss Downtowns - Recent Market Trajectory

2025 Donruss Downtown SSP Case Hit Jaxson Dart New York Giants RC #14

Jaxson Dart’s 2025 Donruss Downtown cards have quickly become one of 2025’s most sought-after chase cards, consistently selling in the $1,800 to $2,200 range. The strong market directly reflects the long-term confidence collectors have in his higher-end cards and their potential to retain significant value for years to come.

Jaxson Dart - Donruss Downtown Sales - September 2025

Ultra-Scarce 1/1 Autographed Cards - Recent Sales

2022 Bowman University - Jaxson Dart - Chrome Prospects Auto 1/1 Superfractor PSA 9

Jaxson Dart’s rarest autographed rookie cards have recently commanded impressive sales, underscoring the recent surge in demand for both his NCAA and NFL collectibles. For starters his 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Signing Day Black Shimmer Prizm 1/1 PSA 10 recently sold for $7,320, while his 2022 Bowman Chrome U Superfractor Auto 1/1 PSA 9 sold for $7,200 and lastly his 2024 Bowman Chrome U Superfractor 1/1 Beckett 10/10 sold for $5,750.

Jaxson Dart - 1/1 Auto Sales - September 2025

Now that we've taken a deeper dive into Jaxson Dart's card market, what type of impact should we expect from a value perspective? The breakdown is simple and is as follows.



If, on one hand, Jaxson Dart delivers a strong performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in his debut as a starter, his card market would likely see an immediate surge in demand and his prices could surge even higher. If, on the other hand, he comes out flat or misses expectations, his card market could experience a near-term drop in value.

