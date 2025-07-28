2025 Topps Update Cover Athlete Announced
As the MLB season continues on, and will soon enter the month of August, call-ups, breakout sensations, and impact performers are all on display for the viewing public to see. Seemingly every year, a good chunk of that gets chronicled into cardboard via Topps Update Baseball. Topps recently announced that Chicago Cubs Center Fielder Pete Crow Armstrong will be on the box art, following Aaron Judge (Series One) and Shohei Ohtani (Series Two) to complete this year's flagship run of releases.
The past few cover athletes of Topps Update have included: Shota Imanaga/Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2024), Mike Trout (2023), Max Scherzer/Pete Alonso (2022), Ronald Acuna Jr (2021), and Bryce Harper (2020).
While checklist and pricing info is not yet known about 2025 Topps Update, box prices tend to depend on the success and popularity of the current rookie class. For example, last years Update set initially pre sold for between $100-$130, but currently can be purchased for around $250, indicating a strong rookie class. 2020 Update on the other hand sells for significantly less, even though the pandemic at the time is a slight factor. Hobby boxes can be found for between $70-$95 dollars. Once the checklist does get released closer to release date, collectors should keep an eye on what rookies are in the set.
Topps Update generally gets it's popularity from it's aforementioned rookie checklist, and the past few releases have produced key rookie cards for collectors to chase, including Paul Skenes (2024), Jackson Holliday (2024), Jackson Chourio (2024), Mason Miller (2023), JJ Bleday (2023), Julio Rodriguez (2022), Bobby Witt Jr (2022), Jeremy Pena (2022), and Jonathan India (2021). While some of these player's rookies may not have been big at the time, collectors who prospected and collected at the time would have certainly made a smart decision.
2025 Topps Update continues to inch closer and closer to it's release, even though we do not have an official date yet. Collectors should be on the lookout for more details, as the Update set has the potential to make a big impact in the hobby every year.
