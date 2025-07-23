Most Essential Cards From the 2011 Topps Update Baseball Set
15 years after its release, the 2011 Topps Update baseball is still an incredible chase for collectors in the hobby. On ebay, blaster boxes that once went for $20-$25 at your local Wal-Mart, now demands $350-$450. Hobby boxes fetching nearly $2,000, and packs can get upwards of $100 a piece.
Is this all for Mike Trout?
The short answer is yes. Mike Trout is a generational talent, and is still one of the best players in the game. However, there are other incredible rookies to chase in this set. So lets break down the top 3 most iconic rookie cards to chase.
A potential future hall of famer, Paul Goldschmidt is everything you would want from a first baseman. 6 times finishing in the top 10 in MVP voting, bringing the award home in 2022. He is a 7x All-Star, and a 4x Gold Glove award winner. A career .289 batting average, while averaging almost 30 home runs per year (162 game average).
I am truly amazed to see his PSA 10 RC go for only around $55. Especially with only 1,811 PSA 10's in existence.
2. Jose Altuve
Nearly a lock for the hall of fame, this 5'6 machine can do a little bit of everything, and does it really well. With no signs of slowing down, Altuve has an opportunity to etch his name into the 3,000 hit club (sitting at 2,338). With 3 batting titles under his belt, Altuve carries a .305 career batting average. The 9x All-Star, is a Gold Glove winner, and also brought home the MVP award in 2017.
A Jose Altuve PSA 10 RC does around $105-$120 on average.
1. Mike Trout
Of course Mike Trout lands at number 1 on this list. Understandable to forget how great Trout was, due to the injuries the past 5 years, but I am here to remind you. For 9 straight years Trout finished in the top 5 MVP, finishing in the top 2 SEVEN times. Trout is currently 5 home runs away from hitting 400 career dingers. He is just 2 RBI's away from hitting the 1,000 mark. His career W.A.R. sits at an incredible 86.7, with potentially years left of playing ball to go. The 11x All-Star is every bit of the generational talent fans were hoping for.
A Mike Trout PSA 10 can put you back around $800.