2026-27 Topps NBA Hoops Basketball: Pre-Order Details and Early Look

Certain NBA teams are starting to make their case as to whether or not they will be playoff contenders. Similarly, rookies and stars around the league are showcasing their talents with impressive stats being put up night after night. Within the hobby, collectors are eagerly awaiting the next basketball release, as many collectors are still looking to get their hands on the latest rookie class. Up next in the rotation is 2026-27 Topps NBA Hoops Basketball, and a pre-order date is coming very soon.

Here is what collectors need to know about the pre-order, as well as some early highlights of the product.

2026-27 Topps NBA Hoops Basketball Pre-Order Details

Pre-orders for 2026-27 Topps NBA Hoops Basketball will take place on Tuesday, November 10th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website. Hobby boxes have been advertised at a price of $189.99 on pre-order day, a slight decrease from last year. Part of this could be that it is still early on in the season, and many of the rookies still have yet to cultivate significant hobby attention. It should also be noted that last year's rookie class was red hot in the hobby for most of the season; time will tell if this year continues that trend.

2026-27 Topps NBA Hoops Basketball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

The base card design keeps it simple, which the Hoops branding has been known for over the years. Player and team information is located at the bottom of the card, along with the team logo. The player is front and center on the card, and beneath them is what looks to be either two roads or the collar of a jersey converging towards the team logo. Set collectors could easily find this an appealing one to put together.

2026-27 Topps NBA Hoops Basketball Giannis Antetokounmpo Base Card | Checklist Insider

Collectors Can Find a Ton of Parallel and Autograph Chases in the Release

One of the big draws of the release will be the veteran autographs that can be pulled out of packs. An exact checklist is not yet known, so collectors should keep an eye out for more information. However, preview images do indicate that Kevin Durant has signed for the release. A Black Parallel Autograph out of 10 was shared and is absolutely stunning. Durant is also wearing an alternate jersey in the photo, adding some extra eye appeal.

2026-27 Topps NBA Hoops Basketball Kevin Durant Autograph | Checklist Insider

There will also be no shortage of parallels for collectors to chase after. Again, an exact list is not yet known, but rare parallels of star players will be sure to command attention in the hobby.

2026-27 Topps NBA Hoops Basketball Anthony Edwards Parallel | Checklist Insider

The 2026-27 rookie class will look to keep their hobby momentum going in this brand-new release as well. A preview image was shared of a Darryn Peterson autograph numbered to 99 copies, and it looks to be a team-color match. With only so many rookie autographs released up to this point of the 2026-27 class, this release could be a good opportunity to obtain one.

2026-27 Topps NBA Hoops Basketball Darryn Peterson Rookie Autograph | Checklist Insider

Collectors are ready for the next basketball hobby release: 2026-27 Topps NBA Hoops Basketball. Pre-orders for the product will take place on Tuesday, November 10th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website. With no shortage of autographs and parallels to look for, hobbyists are already captivated.