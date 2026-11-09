Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 9

The Memphis Grizzlies opened the season with a six-game winning streak, but they’ve come back to earth since, losing three games in a row.

Now, they hit the road on Monday to take on the Toronto Raptors, who are off to a 5-4 start in the 2026-27 season and potentially short-handed on Monday.

Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains out for the Raps, but they also could be without Scottie Barnes (questionable) and Immanuel Quickley (questionable). That would put a lot of pressure on RJ Barrett, who is averaging over 21 points per game and looks like one of the more consistent players on this roster.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are down Scotty Pippen Jr. and Isaiah Stewart, yet they’re just 2.5-point road dogs with oddsmakers considering these teams to be pretty equal through the first three weeks of the season.

So, how should we bet on Monday’s matchup?

I have a side, a player prop to bet and more for this game, but first, let’s start with the latest odds from the best betting sites .

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +2.5 (-102)

Raptors -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +125

Raptors: -148

Total

228.5 (Over -114/Under -107)

Grizzlies vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, DAZN (MEM), NBA League Pass

Grizzlies record: 6-3

Raptors record: 5-4

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Injury Report

Grizzlies Injury Report

Isaiah Stewart – out

Richie Saunders – out

Karim Lopez – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Raptors Injury Report

Scottie Barnes – questionable

Immanuel Quickley – questionable

Nate Bittle – out

Kawhi Leonard – out

Kevin McCullar Jr. – out

Malachi Smith – out

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cameron Boozer OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-156)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column for SI Betting , I explained why bettors should buy Boozer’s volume from beyond the arc:

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer has not shot the ball well in the 2026-27 season, knocking down just 33.9 percent of his shots from the field and 31.6 percent of his shots from 3.

That’s been a bit of a concern for the rookie, but it hasn’t deterred his confidence. Boozer is still taking 6.3 shots per game from deep, and he’s made two or more 3-pointers in six of his nine appearances.

Now, he takes on a Toronto team that is 20th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.

I don’t mind this line for Boozer, who got up eight shots from deep in his last matchup. As long as he hovers around his season average in attempts, he should make a pair of 3s – or more – on Monday.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Shockingly enough, this is just the fourth time all season that the Grizzlies have been set as underdogs.

They’re 6-3 against the spread and 2-1 against the spread as dogs, but they’ve faced an easy start to the season. So, it’s not surprising that this young team is starting to lose some games heading into the fourth week of the regular season.

Still, the Raptors aren’t nearly as dangerous without Leonard, and their injury issues are a major concern in this game.

If Barnes and Quickley sit, there’s a chance the Grizzlies close as favorites on Monday night.

Memphis is still a top-10 team in net rating and defensive rating and both of these teams are in the top-12 in just about every big metric to open the season. I think that oddsmakers view these teams as fairly equal, and I don’t mind getting the points with the Grizzlies now in case the Raptors rule more players out before tip off.

Pick: Grizzlies +2.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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