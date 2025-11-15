Steph Curry and other top sales this week for 2025 NBA Topps Basketball

October 23rd Topps Basketball was released for the first time in 16 years with the official license. Panini previously held the license. Here are the sales high sales over the past week from 2025 Topps Basketball.

Stephen Curry Stars of the NBA Foilfractor 1/1

Cardladder

Stephen Curry has won four championships for the Golden State Warriors. He has won two NBA MVP awards in his career and holds multiple records for three pointers. He has played his entire career with the Warriors and his 1/1 'Stars of the NBA' insert sold for $35,000 on Nov. 6th, 2025.

Cooper Flagg Red Mojo /5

Cardladder

Cooper Flagg played his high school ball in Maine and played one year of college at Duke. They fell short of the National Championship, losing to Houston in the Final Four round. The mojo chrome card, signed by Flagg and numbered to five, sold for $27,500 on Nov. 8th, 2025.

Jeremiah Fears Foilfractor 1/1

Cardladder

Jeremiah Fears was drafted seventh overall by the New Orleans Pelicans. He has had a strong start to his career, averaging 14 points per game in11 games. He played his college ball at Oklahoma and lost to UCONN in round one of the 2025 tournament. His rookie card, one of one, sold for $7,338 on Nov. 11th, 2025.

Cooper Flagg Gold Mojo /50

Cardlader

Flagg was drafted number one overall by the Dallas Mavericks. He has had a strong start to his young career, averaging 15.1 points per game and 6.8 rebounds a game. His mojo, autographed and numbered to 50, sold for $7,249 on Nov. 8th, 2025.

Cooper Flagg Orange Mojo /25

Cardladder

The Dallas Mavericks had 1.8% chance to get the number one pick in the 2025 draft. Flagg was the number one pick for whichever team won the lottery. He is joining a team with a solid core group and should contribute immediately. His mojo, autographed and numbered to 25, sold for $6,500 on Nov. 11th, 2025.

VJ Edgecombe Red Foil / 5

Cardlader

VJ Edgecombe was drafted third overall in the 2025 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He has had a very strong start to the season averaging 15 points per game with five rebounds and four assists. His red foil rookie card sold for $5,300 on Nov. 8th, 2025.