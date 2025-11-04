Essential Kevin Durant Basketball Cards

Kevin Durant, or "KD", is no stranger to card collectors. He's easily one of the hobby's most popular NBA stars. Over his storied career he's moved teams plenty of times, but has also brought home serious amounts of hardware. 2 championships with the Golden State Warriors look good on any resume. His dedication to Team USA has also resulted in 4 gold medals, which must look nice displayed at home. Durant and his new team, the Houston Rockets, are off to a decent start this season and have all the pieces in place to make a run at a 3rd championship for KD.

BOWMAN CHROME REFRACTOR 2007 KEVIN DURANT

2007 Kevin Durant Bowman Chrome Refractor | CardLadder

Durant's Bowman Chrome card shares top billing along with his Topps Chrome issue - both are well known names in the hobby and command attention. The card captures Durant in his Seattle Supersonics uniform against a draft-board backdrop. The base card is a great option for collectors on a budget, while those wanting to spend a bit more can focus on the parallels like this refractor.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC AUTOGRAPH JERSEY 2007 KEVIN DURANT

2007 Kevin Durant Upper Deck SP Authentic | CardLadder

Many of the Kevin Durant autograph cards released during his rookie season were sticker autos, which many collectors try to avoid. That wasn't the case on this beauty - a great on-card autograph along with a jersey patch and numbered to 299. One nice touch is the "Drafted 2nd overall" verbiage under the SP Authentic logo. There was also a retail edition released - that version of this card is lacking the patch and is numbered to 399.

UPPER DECK CHRONOLOGY AUTOGRAPH 2007 KEVIN DURANT

2007 Kevin Durant Upper Deck Chronology Autograph | CardLadder

There's a lot to like about this card. For starters, it's beautiful - the black background, the action shot of Durant and the silver on-card autograph make for something special. It also makes for a challenge - high grades are notoriously difficult to come by - those black borders are a beast! This release set the stage for many products to come after it, and reminds you of why many collectors miss the Upper Deck sets.

UPPER DECK EXQUISITE COLLECTION 2007 KEVIN DURANT

2007 Kevin Durant Upper Deck Exquisite Collection | CardLadder

For many Kevin Durant collectors, this is a grail card. It's hard to find a reason to disagree.There were a few paralells released, with this one being numbered to just 35. A solid patch and a brilliant blue on-card autograph, cmobined with the very limited print run make this one of the best KD cards out there.

