2026 Bowman Baseball entered the lineup this week and, of course, once it hit store shelves, we had to rip into at least one version of the prospect-filled product.

We were looking longingly at the blaster wall I recently filled, ready to pounce on a box. For just north of 40 dollars, you get your hands on six packs of ten cards and, quite honestly, have as good a chance of pulling something decent as you do in a hobby box that's priced at least 10x more than our baby blaster.

Tony Reid

Dan was in the shop, and as we were both talking about the product, he decided to rip the cover off a blaster.

Tony Reid

In his first pack, he hit a paper rookie of the Chicago White Sox rookie sensation Munetaka Murakami. Double M has blown the minds of baseball fans stateside early on, sitting near the top of the MLB league leaderboard in home runs most of the season. With his two-homer game Saturday, he sits behind only the Phillies' red-hot Kyle Schwarber on the league leaderboard. Although it's cool to see one of his first rookie cards from a major set, these will be available in quantity for nickels and dimes within a few days.

Tony Reid

The pack found in the second hole of this lineup housed a Bowman Chrome 1st of number one overall pick in Colorado Rockies' future shortstop, and the next in the thick baseball bloodline of the Holliday family. This time, it's Matt's son Ethan. This kid has all the markings of stardom, but like any Bowman prospect, time will tell. It's a nice little pull regardless.

Tony Reid

The hits kept coming, and so did the top prospects, as an Eli Willits Snakeskin was found in the next pack. Unfortunately, this card is so far OC that it looks like the snake has almost slithered off. The back of the card was actually worse. Hopes are high for Willits, as he was the youngest number one overall draft pick in MLB history when the Washington Nationals selected him first overall in the 2025 draft.

Tony Reid

As Dan ripped into the next pack and fanned the cards out, we saw something quite different. As he made his way to the center of the pack, we knew there was something special. What was revealed was a Shohei Ohtani Final Draft SSP.

Tony Reid

The Final Draft insert set is one of the more collectible offerings in the new Bowman Baseball product. Fanatics/Topps is making a concerted effort to create new inserts to make collectors fall in love with a variety of new case hits and SSPs, and this is a prime example.

After we calmed down a bit and checked some comps, there were already sales in the $5,000 range. To pull any card from this set is spectacular, but to pull the card of quite possibly the greatest baseball player ever is just an entirely different experience. And yes, we immediately got Dan an Ultra Pro one-touch to protect this treasure.

From that point out it's a bit of a blur, but I'll try and finish the box break.

Tony Reid

The biggest card in our next pack was a Fuchsia numbered out of 299, soon-to-be Las Vegas Athletics shortstop prospect Edgar Montero. So far this season for their Single A affiliate, the Stockton Ports, the 19-year-old is batting below the Mendoza line with two homers and eight RBI. As with many early cards in Bowman, you might have to wait a year or five for these kids to pan out. But you saw the Ohtani, right?

Tony Reid

The most electrifying card in our next pack was a cool Electric Sluggers insert of Kansas City Royals (hopeful) slugger Jac Caglianone. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound monster lefty has hit five home runs so far this year.

Tony Reid

We ended the blaster box with our share of paper rookies, including one of Baltimore Orioles catcher Sam Basallo, who has apparently completely taken over for former star catcher Adley Rutschman behind the dish. We also pulled a paper RC of Cleveland Guardians slugger Chase DeLauter, who had a scorching hot start to the season, but has tailed off in recent weeks. It's always nice to pull a clean, timeless paper RC of a kid who has a bright future, regardless of monetary value.

That's a wrap in what might possibly be the best blaster box I've ever seen opened in person. We will keep them coming!