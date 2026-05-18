Munetaka Murakami is a rookie in MLB but not in professional baseball. Murakami made his debut in the Nippon Professional Baseball League in 2018 at the age of 18, playing six games and hitting one home run. The next seven seasons, he would hit 245 more home runs and bat .270 in the NPB. Murakami would play in two World Baseball Classics and help them win in 2023.

In 2026, he would make his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox, signing a two-year deal for $34 million, and he is currently leading the American League with 17 home runs.

Everyone remembers how the 2023 World Baseball Classic ended, with Shohei Ohtani striking out Mike Trout, current MLB teammates, head-to-head on the world's stage, representing their countries. For the world to have that moment, Team Japan had to get there, and Murakami was a big reason they made the championship game. Murakami's walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring two runs, put Team Japan in the championship game to face Team USA.

Munetaka Murakami has been a household name in Japan for years, but now he is a household name globally in the baseball world. Here is a look at how his market has changed over the past year and how his White Sox rookie cards are selling.

2023 Bowman Chrome WBC Flag Gold /50 PSA 10

PSA

2023 Bowman Chrome had an insert for the WBC, featuring players in front of their country's flag. A PSA 10 sold for $137.50 on Jul 1, 2024, after Team Japan had won the WBC in 2023. On May 11, 2026, the same card sold for $2,350, an increase of 1,609%.

2018 BBM Silver Foil Facsimile PSA 10

PSA

Murakami's NPB rookie card is from 2018, and a PSA 10 sold for $550 on Dec 11, 2024. On May 5, 2026, one sold for $$4,250, an increase of 672%.

2026 Topps Black Chrome Orange Parallel Auto

Cardladder

Products for 2026 have Murakami rookie cards for the Chicago White Sox, and they are bringing in top dollar. His highest sale is a redemption card from Topps Black Chrome, an Orange Refractor, numbered to 25. This card sold for $6,700 on May 14, 2026.

Topps has announced that it will have Murakami in future products this year in an infamous Frank Thomas pose. This could be the Gold SSP that collectors will be looking for in future Topps products.

Murakami is not only making a name for himself in the hobby, but he is also a big reason why the White Sox are 23-22 and in second place in the American League Central. He has hit 17 home runs and batted in 32 with a .237 average. He will be fun to watch in Chicago for the next two years, and he should be sought after by all major league teams, looking to add power in their lineup.