In the Baseball hobby, few releases every year get collectors as excited as Museum. Museum Collection consistently delivers high-end chases year after year, whether it is an autograph or a multi-color game-used relic of a top player. Last year's release has also held its value, which is always a good sign of health for the brand. Now, the 2026 edition is getting ready to hit the hobby, with a pre-order right around the corner.

Here is an early look at some of the top chase cards in the release, along with the pre-order details collectors need to know about.

2026 Topps Museum Collection Baseball Pre-Order Details

2026 Topps Museum Collection Baseball will be up for pre-order on the Topps website on Tuesday, September 8th at 2 PM EST. Collectors should expect it to be priced like a high-end release, especially with the potential for big hits to come out of a box. It was also a release that was very popular last year, which could affect collector demand. Based on last year's product, collectors should expect a pre-order price between $500 and $700.

2026 Topps Museum Collection Baseball Mike Trout Momentous Materials Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

Big Chases Include Bat Relics, Patch Autographs, and More

The biggest chase in the release is autographs and relics, but the appeal comes when these two elements are combined on one card. This year's release will include Autographed Bat Relics. You can sometimes find them in other releases, and they're visually stunning cards. The Roman Anthony card from the set was included in the preview images, and it showcases his signature on a piece of game-used lumber. The card is also a one-of-one, indicating how tough these cards will be to hit.

2026 Topps Museum Collection Baseball Roman Anthony Autographed Bat Relic | Checklist Insider

Patch Autographs of legends can be found in the 3000 Hit Club subset, with Derek Jeter headlining the way. These cards celebrate players who have joined the elite club by putting a game-used patch on the card along with an autograph. These cards have the potential to be standouts within the release.

2026 Topps Museum Collection Derek Jeter 3000 Hit Club Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

Hobbyists can also find Triple Relic Autographs of star players. Junior Caminero is set to have one of these cards, as he is having an excellent season. Instead of one patch, these cards feature three, plus an autograph. The Caminero card previewed ahead of release is numbered to only 20 copies, indicating the exclusive nature of the release and the rarity of some of these cards. With Caminero's success this season, the card below would be a great addition to anyone's collection.

2026 Topps Museum Collection Baseball Junior Caminero Triple Relic Autograph | Checklist Insider

2026 Topps Museum Collection Baseball will be up for pre-order on the Topps website starting at 2 PM EST on Tuesday, September 8th. The price is still unknown, so collectors will need to watch for more details as they emerge. Museum Collection typically delivers some eye-popping hits, and this year looks to be no different.