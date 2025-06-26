MLB Rookie Sensation Jacob Misiorowski Cards Go Supernova
Jacob Misiorowski is taking Major League Baseball and The Hobby by storm. The noise reached fever pitch yesterday, when the Milwaukee Brewers' flame-thrower outdueled the most recent darling of The Hobby, Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes, leading his team to a 4-2 win. Misiorowski threw five innings of two-hit ball, striking out eight. And, he lit up the radar gun, throwing 19 pitches of 100 MPH or more, compared to one such pitch from Skenes.
Through three starts, the phenom has given up 3 hits and seven walks, while striking out 19 batters in 16 innings pitched. The Hobby has responded, and then some, sending Misiorowski's cards into a different stratosphere. Let's look at the incredible card market movement surrounding the 23-year old.
RELATED: Jacob Misiorowski Dominates and Earns Topps NOW card
The meteoric rise of Misiorowski's cards is well-illustrated by this recent tweet from Topps. On April 28, his 2022 Bowman Draft Green Refractor Auto numbered to 99 sold for $162. Less than two months later? The card fetched $1,700. Clearly, the potential ace has his share of believers.
Indeed, the fact that there is such an active market raises an interesting question: Why were those who were holding these cards as recently as this week, choosing not to hold onto them, as he was beginning his career so spectacularly? Of course, many collectors find pitchers a riskier proposition, so perhaps the thinking was to get out while the getting was good. And, well, it's very good.
RELATED: 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 Hyeseong Kim Rookie Cards On the Rise
In fact, since June 21, Misiorowski's 2022 Bowman Draft Red Wave Refractor Auto numbered to five has sold four times - and at writing, they were the four biggest sales Card Ladder has ever registered for his cards, ranging from $8,900 - $10,200.
At writing, there have been 33 Misiorowski sales of $1,000 or more, per Card Ladder, since he made his debut on June 12. Before that, there were 7 total. A Red Wave Auto Refractor sold as recently as June 4 for only $1,125. This 2024 Panini National Treasures Patch Auto 1/1 sold for $2,500 on June 24.
RELATED: 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 Roki Sasaki Rookie Cards Have Arrived
Over on eBay, a 2022 Bowman Draft Sapphire Edition Papardascha Auto 1/1 PSA 8 is currently listed for $39,999. And that Red Wave Auto Refractor numbered to 5? It's up for auction right now. After selling for $10,000 on June 21, at writing, there have been 75 bids with a high of $7,500. It will be fascinating to see just how high it, and all of his other chase cards go in the days after winning his dual against Hobby superstar Paul Skenes.