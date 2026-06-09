The hunt for Jimmy Donaldson’s first officially autographed card is on. Donaldson, better known to his hundreds of millions of fans as MrBeast, is one of the most influential creators in the world. He’s built the MrBeast brand through high-stakes challenges, epic giveaways, and viral stunts featuring million-dollar prizes, including cars, houses, and even airplanes.

Now his legions of fans can hunt for his first-ever autographed cards in the new edition of Topps Chrome VeeFriends, which was announced by Topps on social media.

The Global Rise of MrBeast

MrBeast’s content blends cultural trends (“$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life”), sociological experiments (“Ages 1-100 Fight for $500,000"), and tests of human endurance (“Last to Take Hand Off House Keeps It”). The results are must-see on YouTube TV.

While many of his videos feature everyday people, MrBeast has also enlisted celebrities such as Kevin Hart, Paris Hilton, and Tom Brady for his challenges. His videos regularly get tens of millions of views within days of release, and he’s one of the first creators to build a major business empire in the physical world, including his snack brand Feastables and MrBeast Burger, while also funding large-scale charity initiatives through Beast Philanthropy.

Gary Vee also joined the Sports Cards Nonsense podcast, where he talked about the upcoming Topps Chrome VeeFriends release with hosts Mike Gio and Jesse Gibson. In the episode, he broke the news about the MrBeast autograph and noted that it could be the biggest card ever to come out of VeeFriends.

Not MrBeast's First Card, But His First Autograph

Fans of MrBeast will note that this isn’t his first cardboard appearance, but it is his first chance at pulling his autograph. MrBeast was featured in the 2025 Topps NOW release featuring participants in the Sideman charity soccer match, which drew 90,000 spectators to watch streamers like KSI, Vikkstar123, and Miniminter at London’s Wembley Stadium. Limited-edition numbered cards from the set of MrBeast routinely sell for $1,000, with the FoilFractor 1/1 currently listed for an astounding $100,000 on eBay.

2025 TOPPS NOW SIDEMEN CHARITY MATCH FOILFRACTOR 1/1 #007 MRBEAST 1/1 PSA 10 | https://ebay.io/m/TuooJm

VeeFriends Features a Star-Studded Autograph Lineup

MrBeast will not be the only celebrity signer in the 2026 Topps Chrome VeeFriends subset, which is sure to be a hot chase for collectors. Also appearing in the release are autographed cards from gymnast and social media superstar Livvy Dunne, comedian and SNL cast member Kam Patterson, professional boxer and internet personality Jake Paul, and VeeFriends creator and serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee).

The autographed inserts build on the success of previous business leaders featured in the 2025 Topps Chrome VeeFriends “Entrepreneur Elf’s Favorite Entrepreneurs.” The diverse group of business luminaries included cards featuring real-estate superstar Ryan Serhant, Shark Tank investor and FUBU founder Daymond John, and Fanatics Founder and CEO Michael Rubin.

MICHAEL RUBIN 2025 Topps Chrome VEEFRIENDS Entrepreneur Auto #EEAMR PSA 9 | https://ebay.io/m/SCh8eL

VeeFriends Meets the Mainstream

And while the characters like Very, Very, Very, Very Lucky Black Cat, Rare Robot, and Gritty Ghost are the real focus of the world created by Gary Vee and his team, bringing in stars like MrBeast adds another layer of appeal to collectors, giving something new for fans of all ages to chase.