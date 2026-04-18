How to Watch 2026 Sidemen Charity Match

The latest edition of the Sidemen Charity Match is fast approaching as a star-studded cast of online content creators prepare to put their soccer skills to the test.

The 2026 iteration will be staged at Wembley Stadium and will mark the 10-year anniversary of the inaugural fixture between Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars, with this year serving up the seventh installment.

Influencers, YouTubers and TikTokers will all step out in the capital, proceeds from the match raising money for the Bright Side and M7 Education charities. During the 2025 clash, £4.7 million ($6.4 million) was raised for causes.

Here are all the details you need to know about the 2026 Sidemen Charity Match.

When Is the 2026 Sidemen Charity Match?

A healthy mix between friendly and brutal rivalry 🫵 pic.twitter.com/BGdba1DRgg — Sidemen (@Sidemen) April 17, 2026

This year’s charity match is taking place on Saturday, April 18 at London’s fabled venue, with the game kicking off at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT).

There was a sold-out crowd of 90,000 spectators in attendance for the 2025 fixture and similar numbers are expected this year.

How to Watch the 2026 Sidemen Charity Match

Unsurprisingly, the 2026 match will be shown for free live on the Sidemen YouTube channel, with coverage scheduled to begin at 2.10 p.m. BST (9:10 a.m. ET, 6:10 a.m. PT).

Last year’s game hade over eight million viewers online.

Players, Managers for 2026 Sidemen Charity Match

Now we’ve got the managers in, let’s see the final line ups pic.twitter.com/mzsKoOS4Qr — Sidemen (@Sidemen) March 30, 2026

For the first time ever, the Sidemen will be on separate teams for the clash. Zerkaa, TBJZL, Vikkstar and W2S will be representing Sidemen FC, while KSI, Miniminter and Behzinga will be donning the red of the YouTube All-Stars.

Among those playing for Sidemen FC are Niko Omilana, xQc and KSI’s brother Deji, while the YouTube All-Stars boast AngryGinge, George Clarkey and ItalianBach.

Jack Joseph will manage Sidemen FC and the YouTube All-Stars will be coached by Calfreezy.

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