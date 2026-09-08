Rays vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 8

A huge series for two division leaders opens up on Tuesday night, as the Tampa Bay Rays hit the road to play the Atlanta Braves.

Tampa Bay has a four-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East, but it hasn’t clinched the division by any stretch with the two teams set to face off again in the 2026 regular season.

As for the Braves, they dropped a series finale matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday and are now just four games up over the Phils in the NL East.

Oddsmakers have set the Braves as favorites at home, where they are 24 games over .500 this season, in this series opener.

Veteran Freddy Peralta (4.96 ERA) is on the mound for his seventh start of the year with Tampa Bay after he was traded by the New York Mets at the deadline. He’ll take on Atlanta youngster AJ Smith-Shawver, who has posted a 7.13 ERA in four outings since coming off the injured list.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s showdown.

Rays vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+163)

Braves +1.5 (-199)

Moneyline

Rays: -103

Braves: -117

Total

8 (Over -119/Under -101)

Rays vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Freddy Peralta (7-11, 4.96 ERA)

Atlanta: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 7.13 ERA)

Rays vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Time: 7:15 p.m. ST

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision, Gray Media, Rays.TV

Rays record: 85-58

Braves record: 85-59

Rays vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Junior Caminero OVER 1.5 Hits, Runs and RBIs (-144)

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Junior Caminero has been in the mix to win the AL MVP this season, and he’s hitting .313 with 15 hits over the last two weeks (12 games). Caminero has also scored seven runs and driven in eight runs during that stretch.

Now, he takes on a struggling starter in Smith-Shawver, who has allowed 20 hits, 11 walks and 14 runs over his four starts in 2026.

Caminero is hitting .275 against right-handed pitching this season, and he’s hit 30 of his 38 homers against righties. I think he’s a great bet in this matchup, as the Rays offense could have a big day.

Rays vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

Could we see an upset in this battle between division leaders? I think Peralta and the Rays are a little undervalued, and I took them in today’s edition of our MLB Best Bets at SI Betting :

Are the Tampa Bay Rays undervalued on the road on Tuesday?

The Rays are -103 underdogs against the Atlanta Braves, who are starting youngster AJ Smith-Shawver (7.13 ERA) for the fifth time this season. Smith-Shawver has really struggled since returning from injury, allowing 20 hits, 14 earned runs and 11 walks in just 17.2 innings of work.

On top of that, the Braves are just 1-3 in his four outings.

He’ll take on veteran Freddy Peralta, who has struggled for the most part in the 2026 season. A former All-Star, Peralta was dealt from the New York Mets to the Rays at the deadline, and he’s pitched slightly better since, including a six-inning, one-run, three-hit gem against his former team his last time out.

In six starts with the Rays, Peralta has led the team to a 4-2 record while posting a 4.86 ERA. He’s allowed just five hits and one run over 12.0 innings in his last two outings, and I think he is the starter to back in this matchup.

Atlanta is coming off a loss to Philly on Monday, and it may struggle against a Rays team that has proven to be one of the best in baseball in 2026.

Pick: Rays Moneyline (-103 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .