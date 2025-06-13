Top Andrew McCutchen Cards for Pirate Legend
Recently, Andrew McCutchen passed Roberto Clemente on the Pittsburgh Pirates all time HR list, hitting his 241st home run against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen, or as fans call him, "Cutch", has always been a fan favorite in Pittsburgh. He has spent 12 of his 16 MLB seasons on the Pirates, including his MVP season in 2013. He has also played for the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Milwakee Brewers during his MLB service time. As he begins the twilight of his career, we look back at five key cards released throughout his career, keeping affordability and collectability in mind.
1. 2005 Topps Chrome Updates and Highlights
One of the earilest releases during McCutchen's career comes from the 2005 Topps Chrome Updates and Highlights set. The base version was released in the 2005 Updates and Highlights set, while this autographed version only can be found in the chrome release. This is considered to be his first Topps rookie card, but another card tends to get that distinction as well. Copies of the base version can be found for $5-10, while the autographed chrome version will cost around $150 for an ungraded copy.
2. 2009 Topps Updates and Highlights
Once McCutchen made his MLB debut, he earned the ability to have another rookie card, this time in 2009 Topps Updates and Highlights. Depending on the collector, some consider this to be his true rookie card, while others disagree. Either way, a copy of this card is fairly accessible to collectors everywhere, only selling for between $5-10.
3. 2013 Topps Triple Threads
From Topps Triple Threads, this is a card that appeals to Pirates collectors specifically. It contains two greats alongside McCutchen - Hall of Famers Willie Stargell and Roberto Clemente. With only 27 copies of this card in existence, it does not come up for sale often. Therefore, collectors should keep an eye out.
4. 2020 Topps (Photo Variation)
After McCutchen left Pittsburgh, the stop he was most well known for was in Philadelphia. While there, he was a clubhouse favorite. This 2020 Topps Photo Variation showcases the nickname he took on while there, "Uncle Larry". Recent sales of this card on eBay have been between $75-80.
5. 2024 Topps Home Field Advantage Insert
The most recent card on this list comes from 2024 Topps, and it is from the Home Field Advantage insert set. The card showcases not only the city of Pittsburgh, but perhaps is a retrospective itself to the time that McCutchen has spent there in his career. This card will run hobbyists around $20.
While Andrew McCutchen may not be the biggest name in the hobby, he has had a long MLB career. The majority of his cards are selling for under $100, highlighting a market that may be under the radar. McCutchen may have a case for the Hall of Fame someday, and in the meantime, these cards remain affordable for collectors around the globe.