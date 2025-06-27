3 Iconic Albert Pujols Rookie Cards
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is one of MLB’s most accomplished hitters, ranking 4th all-time in Home Runs (703) and 2nd in RBIs (2,218).
His 2001-2011 tenure with the Red Birds is arguably the best start to a career in baseball history, earning Rookie of the Year, three MVP Awards, and two World Series rings. During that span, “The Machine” averaged 42 Home Runs, 126 RBIs, and a .328 batting average per season.
In this article, we explore three iconic Albert Pujols rookie cards and highlight their significance, rarity, and value.
If you’re looking for an inexpensive Pujols rookie card to own from a well-known set among collectors, look no further than his 2001 Upper Deck #295.
According to PSA’s grading population report, his Upper Deck rookie card has close to 1,500 PSA 10s in existence. PSA 10 examples currently sell in the $300 range, and raw copies are going for around $20.
It’s a solid first choice for novice collectors because of Upper Deck’s lasting reputation in the hobby and its affordable price compared to his other rookie cards. Not to mention, the image used of Pujols barreling up a pitch mid-swing adds additional eye-appeal.
Out of the dozens of first-year cards produced of the 11-time All-Star, Pujols’ 2001 Topps Traded #T247 is a prototypical rookie card that’s one of his most recognized.
Some collectors view his Topps Chrome Traded rookie card as pricier in PSA 10 examples due to its premium status compared to Topps Flagship. However, the Flagship paper card has a lower PSA 10 population (pop 266) compared to the Chrome (pop 474), making it rarer and highly desired in gem mint grades.
It’s one of his more difficult base rookie cards to earn a PSA 10 grade because its green border design is highly susceptible to chipping and edge damage. As of this writing, PSA 10's are selling for around $2,00 and raw sales range between $100 to $150 depending on condition.
Pujols’ 2001 Bowman Chrome Refractor Autograph card is a premier choice for high-end rookie autograph collectors because of its limited quantity, significant demand, and the iconic legacy of Bowman baseball cards.
Of the 627 total graded by PSA, fewer than 10 have achieved a Gem Mint 10 grade, with recent sales exceeding $50,000. It’s without a doubt among the top three most valuable Albert Pujols rookie cards.