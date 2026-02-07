Aaron Judge Tacofractor vs Frozenfractor - Rare Insert Cards to Chase

Aaron Judge will have a busy 2026. He will be playing in his first World Baseball Classic in March, as Team USA's Captain. More importantly, he is trying to bring a ring to New York for the first time since 2009. In 2023, Topps came out with two new inserts to chase, a Tacofractor and a Frozenfractor. Both of these inserts are numbered to five, well, sort of. The Frozenfractor is numbered to negative 5. Here is a look at these chase cards.

2023 Topps Chrome Frozenfractor -3/0

In 2023, Topps released a new insert called the Frozenfractor. The card itself looks like it's frozen with ice. The rare thing about these cards is that they are numbered to negative five instead of five.

The 2023 Topps Chrome Judge Frozenfractor, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $3,050 on Dec 13, 2025

2024 Topps Chrome Frozenfractor -1/0

Judge was drafted in the 31st round by the Oakland Athletics in 2010. He decided to go to college and play ball. In 2013, the New York Yankees drafted him in the first round.

In 2023, he was named the captain and signed a nine-year contract with the Yankees.

The 2024 Frozenfractor, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $1,926 on Dec 12, 2024.

2025 Topps Chrome Frozenfractor -5/0

Judge was the rookie of the year in 2017 and a three-time MVP, including the most recent season. He has led the Yankees to the World Series once, in 2024. They would lose to the Dodgers.

The 2025 Frozenfractor, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $2,800 on Oct 8, 2025.

2023 Topps Chrome Tacofractor 5/5

In 2023, Topps introduced the Tacofractor. At the time of release, it was not certain what the prize would be for cardholders. These cards were numbered to five.

The Tacofractor, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $3,650 on Jan 6, 2026.

During the 2023 World Series, it was announced that the first player to steal a base would win five cardholders free tacos for life at Taco Bell. That player was Ketel Marte, for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

