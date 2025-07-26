Collectibles On SI

3 Iconic Billy Wagner Rookie Cards As He Enters Cooperstown

Here's a look at three of the iconic PSA 10 rookie cards of Billy Wagner

Matt Schilling

Oct 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Former Astros' Billy Wagner throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros in game two of the 2019 ALDS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Former Astros' Billy Wagner throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros in game two of the 2019 ALDS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

As he is forever enshrined in the halls of Cooperstown on Sunday, it’s only right to look back at the career and the essential rookie cards of Billy Wagner, one of the most dominant southpaw closers to ever play in the Major Leagues.

Wagner’s career spanned 16 seasons across the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Atlanta Braves, during which he recorded 422 Saves, posted a career 2.31 ERA and struck out 1,196 batters over 903 innings. Here’s a look at three of his most iconic rookie cards from both a raw perspective as well as a PSA 10 perspective.

RELATED: 3 Essential Gary Carter PSA 10 Rookie Cards Every Baseball Collector Needs

Houston Astros former player and 2021 Houston Astros Hall of Fame inductee Billy Wagner
Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros former player and 2021 Houston Astros Hall of Fame inductee Billy Wagner throws out a first pitch before game between the Minnesota Twins and the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

RELATED: The Cards of Cam Smith, Houston Astros Phenom

1994 Topps Baseball (Card No. 209) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $2-$4 while recent sales of its PSA 10 have sold for an average of $185.

RELATED: Three Essential PSA 10 Rookie Cards From 1985 Topps Baseball

1994 Topps - Billy Wagner - PSA 10
https://ebay.us/m/C4nkWe

1994 Upper Deck Baseball (Card No. 524) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1.50-$2.50 while recent sales of its PSA 10 have sold for an average of $135.

1994 Upper Deck Baseball - Billy Wagner - PSA 10
https://ebay.us/m/FJHn2V

1994 Bowman Baseball (Card No. 642) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $10-$13.50 while recent sales of its PSA 10 have averaged $1,092.

1994 Bowman Baseball - Billy Wagner - PSA 10
https://ebay.us/m/HdOzdE

When it comes to Billy Wagner there are two things that will remain consistent, that fact that he’ll be remembered for always overpowering many of the games better hitters, and the fact that he cards continue garner the demand of collectors even though its been nearly 30 years since this legendary southpaw first took the mound.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.