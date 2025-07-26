3 Iconic Billy Wagner Rookie Cards As He Enters Cooperstown
As he is forever enshrined in the halls of Cooperstown on Sunday, it’s only right to look back at the career and the essential rookie cards of Billy Wagner, one of the most dominant southpaw closers to ever play in the Major Leagues.
Wagner’s career spanned 16 seasons across the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Atlanta Braves, during which he recorded 422 Saves, posted a career 2.31 ERA and struck out 1,196 batters over 903 innings. Here’s a look at three of his most iconic rookie cards from both a raw perspective as well as a PSA 10 perspective.
1994 Topps Baseball (Card No. 209) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $2-$4 while recent sales of its PSA 10 have sold for an average of $185.
1994 Upper Deck Baseball (Card No. 524) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1.50-$2.50 while recent sales of its PSA 10 have sold for an average of $135.
1994 Bowman Baseball (Card No. 642) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $10-$13.50 while recent sales of its PSA 10 have averaged $1,092.
When it comes to Billy Wagner there are two things that will remain consistent, that fact that he’ll be remembered for always overpowering many of the games better hitters, and the fact that he cards continue garner the demand of collectors even though its been nearly 30 years since this legendary southpaw first took the mound.