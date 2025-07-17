Three Essential PSA 10 Rookie Cards From 1985 Topps Baseball
When it comes to the 1985 Topps Baseball set, there’s no doubt that this set is known for its solid design, cards that feature a colorful team name banner and player photo framed by a white border. Not only is this set a staple of the junk wax era, but it’s also one of those sets that remain beloved among collectors no matter if you’re focused on the stars within the set, a fan of 1980’s baseball cards or admire its iconic design. With that said, I wanted to take a closer look at the three essential rookie cards that this set possesses.
Mark McGwire (Team USA) (Card No. 401) – Considered by many fans to be his most sought-after rookie card, this card captures McGwire is his professional adolescence as a member of Team USA. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $10-$13 while the most recent public sale of its PSA 10 counterpart was $3,295 in March of 2024.
Roger Clemens (Boston Red Sox) (Card No. 181) – The earliest professional card of one of the most storied pitches to ever take the mound for the Boston Red Sox, this card features a headshot of Clemens and is highly sought-after among card collectors. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $4.50-$6 while recent public sales of its PSA 10 counterpart range from $1,160 - $1,399.
Kirby Puckett (Minnesota Twins) (Card No. 536) – Known to the hobby community as Puckett’s flagship rookie card, this card features an action shot of Puckett in one of his earliest batting stances. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $5.50-$7.50 while recent public sales of its PSA 10 counterpart range from $920 - $1,150.
When it comes to the rookie cards of Mark McGwire, Roger Clemens, and Kirby Puckett, there’s no doubt that the 1985 Topps Baseball set remains a cornerstone of the junk wax era especially since the PSA 10 versions of these rookie cards continue to command top dollar. Additionally, the sets aesthetic design, coupled with its affordability and star power keeps it front of mind for collectors a whole four decades after these cards were first produced.