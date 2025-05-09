3 Essential Gary Carter PSA 10 Rookie Cards Every Baseball Collector Needs
Gary Carter, who was affectionately known throughout the majors as "The Kid," was one of baseball's most iconic catchers. He was not only one of the few that could combine power, leadership, and defensive prowess, but successfully did so over the course a 19-year Hall of Fame career. He debuted with the Montreal Expos in 1974, and earned 11 All-Star selections, three Gold Gloves, and five Silver Slugger Awards with the Expos, the New York Mets, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
RELATED: 1976 Topps Dave Winfield PSA 10: Highly Sought After For Vintage Collectors
Carter was widely known as a fierce competitor and being clutch when it mattered most; he would go on to finish his career with 324 home runs, 1,225 RBIs, and a lifetime .262 batting average. Some of his biggest accomplishments came when playing for the New York Mets, where he was a key component in their 1986 World Series championship run, which included a critical hit in Game 6 of that series when the Mets mounted a legendary comeback.
RELATED: The Super Rare 1972 Carlton Fisk Rookie Card PSA 10
Carter's impact extends far beyond the playing field and well into the lore of the sports card and collectibles world. As one of the most recognizable stars of the 1980s, here are three PSA 10s that have been long been sought after by collectors all throughout the hobby.
1976 Topps #441 Gary Carter – Montreal Expos (All-Star Rookie) PSA 10
PSA 10 Population: 58
Recent Sale: $1,511 (Feb. 19, 2025)
RELATED: 1977 Topps Dale Murphy Rookie Card PSA 10: A Seemingly Impossible Find
1975 TCMA #21 Gary Carter – Memphis Blues - International League (Pre-Rookie Card) PSA 10
PSA 10 Population: 24
Recent Sale: $1,299 (Feb. 20, 2025)
1975 SSPC #334 Gary Carter – Montreal Expos (Rookie Card) PSA 10
PSA 10 Population: 317
Recent Sale: $150 (Feb. 11, 2025)
While many raw copies of these three cards exist, finding a Gem Mint PSA 10 is about as rare as finding a needle in a haystack. Many of the reasons why Gem Mint versions of these cards are super scarce is due in large part to the centering-related and printing-related issues that were commonplace for cards from that era. With that said, Carter’s cards remain in most vintage collections, with many of his higher graded cards maintaining strong demand by collectors.