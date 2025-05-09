Collectibles On SI

3 Essential Gary Carter PSA 10 Rookie Cards Every Baseball Collector Needs

These are the three must-have Gary Carter Rookie Cards and the reasons as to why they belong in any prominent baseball card collection.

Aug 1983; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Montreal Expos catcher Gary Carter hits the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Three Rivers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
Gary Carter, who was affectionately known throughout the majors as "The Kid," was one of baseball's most iconic catchers. He was not only one of the few that could combine power, leadership, and defensive prowess, but successfully did so over the course a 19-year Hall of Fame career. He debuted with the Montreal Expos in 1974, and earned 11 All-Star selections, three Gold Gloves, and five Silver Slugger Awards with the Expos, the New York Mets, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York Mets catcher Gary Carter with his family on the field during Family Day at Shea Stadium August 20, 1989. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carter was widely known as a fierce competitor and being clutch when it mattered most; he would go on to finish his career with 324 home runs, 1,225 RBIs, and a lifetime .262 batting average. Some of his biggest accomplishments came when playing for the New York Mets, where he was a key component in their 1986 World Series championship run, which included a critical hit in Game 6 of that series when the Mets mounted a legendary comeback.

New York Mets Gary Carter and NBC Sports Bob Costas after the Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox in game 7 of the 1986 World Series at Shea Stadium Oct. 27, 1986. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter's impact extends far beyond the playing field and well into the lore of the sports card and collectibles world. As one of the most recognizable stars of the 1980s, here are three PSA 10s that have been long been sought after by collectors all throughout the hobby.

1976 Topps #441 Gary Carter – Montreal Expos (All-Star Rookie) PSA 10
PSA 10 Population: 58
Recent Sale: $1,511 (Feb. 19, 2025)

1976 Topps #441 Gary Carter – Montreal Expos (All-Star Rookie) PSA 10 / eBay User: PROBSTEIN | https://ebay.us/m/bwHdmw

1975 TCMA #21 Gary Carter – Memphis Blues - International League (Pre-Rookie Card) PSA 10
PSA 10 Population: 24
Recent Sale: $1,299 (Feb. 20, 2025)

1975 TCMA #21 Gary Carter – Memphis Blues - International League (Pre-Rookie Card) PSA 10 / PSA via psacard.com | https://www.psacard.com/cert/100946032/psa

1975 SSPC #334 Gary Carter – Montreal Expos (Rookie Card) PSA 10
PSA 10 Population: 317
Recent Sale: $150 (Feb. 11, 2025)

1975 SSPC #334 Gary Carter – Montreal Expos (Rookie Card) PSA 10 / PSA via psacard.com | https://www.psacard.com/cert/89647580/psa

While many raw copies of these three cards exist, finding a Gem Mint PSA 10 is about as rare as finding a needle in a haystack. Many of the reasons why Gem Mint versions of these cards are super scarce is due in large part to the centering-related and printing-related issues that were commonplace for cards from that era. With that said, Carter’s cards remain in most vintage collections, with many of his higher graded cards maintaining strong demand by collectors.

