2025-26 Topps Chrome Sapphire Basketball Release Guide

The NBA season is starting to take shape, with contenders rising from both the Eastern and Western Conferences. Similarly, rookies like Cooper Flagg are taking the league by storm, bringing their hobby value higher and higher. The anticipation around Topps Basketball releases has remained steady since gaining the license, and they are ready to roll out their next product: 2025-26 Topps Chrome Sapphire. This release will have some serious demand behind it, and will be for sale on Thursday, January 22nd at 12 PM on the Topps website.

RELATED: Topps Chrome Basketball adds MVP Buyback program for Collectors

Ahead of it's sale date, here is what collectors need to know about the premium new product.

Hobby Box breakdown of the new release

This year's release will mark the first time a Basketball Sapphire release has the NBA licensing, which has caused the advertised price of the product to raise. Boxes have been advertised as being for sale for $999.99.

RELATED: Cooper Flagg Card Heats Up at Auction Sets Record

2025-26 Topps Chrome Sapphire Basketball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Hobby boxes will contain 8 packs, with 4 cards per pack. On average, one autograph will also be found in a box, which is a bit more of a guarantee than previous Sapphire releases, which did not always guarantee a hit.

Parallels and Inserts to be a major chase for collectors

Parallels are once again a focal point in the release, with a variety for collectors to chase after. This year, some familiar parallels will be returning: Gold (1 in 6 packs), Orange (1 in 12 packs), Purple (1 in 22 packs), Black (1 in 28 packs), Red (1 in 56 packs) and Padparadscha (1 in 278 packs). With big name rookies in the set, the lower numbered parallels could have some serious value on the open market.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Sapphire Basketball Ace Bailey Gold Parallel | Checklist Insider

RELATED: 4 Sleeper MLB Debut Patches to chase in Topps Chrome Update

A few insert chases will also be present, including Infinite Sapphire. This insert falls 1 in 160 packs, so it will take some luck for a collector to pull it out of one singular box. The card features the player amid a backdrop of an infinity symbol, along with the blue sapphire look of the product. These inserts have some great eye appeal, which is always good. Sapphire Selections will also return to the product, but will be a more common pull, falling 1 in every 11 packs. Parallels of this insert will also exist, with some of the key rookies appearing in the subset.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Sapphire Basketball Cooper Flagg Infinite Sapphire Insert | Checklist Insider

Autographs fall one per box, adding intrigue for consumers

With a guaranteed autograph per box (on average), collectors will be hoping to hit the top names and rookies of this year's release. The autograph list is quite strong, featuring names such as: Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Jalen Brunson, James Harden, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and more.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Sapphire Basketball Kevin Durant Autograph | Checklist Insider

Rookies have their own autograph checklist in the product, providing a great opportunity for collectors to obtain a key autograph of standout young players. Cooper Flagg, Cedric Howard, Kon Knueppel, Ace Bailey, and Derik Queen appear on the signing list, along with a majority of the other rookies from this year's draft.

2025-26 Topps Chrome Sapphire Basketball Cooper Flagg Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps Chrome Sapphire Basketball has the potential to be a great release, with it's offering of inserts, parallels, and autographs. Veterans and rookies have autographs in the product, providing an array of options for collectors on the chase. The product is currently scheduled to be up for sale on the Topps website on Thursday January 22nd, at 12 PM EST.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: