Just a few weeks ago, "America's Team: The Gambler and his Cowboys" hit Netflix. The documentary series takes the viewer behind the scenes into one of the most successful dynasties in NFL history - the Dallas Cowboys. During the early to the mid-nineties, Dallas dominated the league, led by an offensive trio for the ages: Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin - "The Triplets". With Jimmy Johnson joining the team as head coach from the University of Miami, football fans either loved or hated the Cowboys. They were flashy, loud and arrogant but managed to back it up and revel in multiple Super Bowl victories.

As the first overall draft pick in 1989, Troy Aikman came with high expectations. It's fair to say he met and exceeded them. He ended his career as the Cowboys' all-time leading passer and ranks third only behind Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in most wins in a decade as a QB. Many younger fans know him as a commentator on Monday Night Football. His 1989 Score rookie card captures perfectly the easy confidence of a kid from California destined for great things. A gem-mint copy can be had for less than $600.00.

Emmitt came to the Cowboys from the University of Florida, where he ran to several school records. He went on to have a stellar career in the NFL, eventually breaking the all-time rushing record held by Walter Payton. He also holds the record for most rushing touchdowns. It's amazing that his 1990 Score supplemental rookie card in gem mint condition can be found for around $2,000.00. That's a good deal considering his legendary status and the fact that there's less than a thousand graded that high.

When your nickname is "The Playmaker", you know you're doing something right. Irvin was a leader of the team and indeed made many plays throughout his career. The big receiver was invaluable in the re-build of the Cowboys and the Super Bowl wins. He was involved in several off-the field problems, but ultimately managed to overcome them all and move forward. Irvin has multiple rookie cards on the market, but the 1989 Score version with its action shot and blue borders make this the most highly desired and most condition sensitive. A gem-mint copy can be found for under $400.00.

