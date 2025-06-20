1989 Fleer Michael Jordan Cards Continue to Quietly Jump in Value
They say that those who act in silence and without fanfare tend to rise above their competition no matter if it’s in the world of tech sales, professional sports or even the collectibles hobby. With that said, the 1989 Fleer Michael Jordan (Card No. #21) is quietly becoming one of the most consistently rising assets within the world of Jordan cards and collectibles.
While the 1989 Fleer card is clearly overshadowed by his ever-iconic 1986 Fleer Rookie Card, the ‘89 has seen a steady increase in the value of both its raw versions as well as higher graded versions such as the PSA 9 and PSA 10, and both of which have attracted the increased attention from those mid-range collectors seeking more and more affordable graded Jordan cards.
According to PSA's population report, there are currently 11,492 PSA 9 and 1,240 PSA 10 versions of the 1989 Fleer Michael Jordan card. Back in August 2021, those gem mint copies were selling for an average of $1,001, but if we jump ahead to June 2025, that very same card has commanded $1,200 (or a 20% increase in value in the four years). Though not explosive, the upward trajectory in value signals a strong demand and a renewed confidence in Jordan’s cards from the late 1980s.
When it comes to the raw version of this card, prices have seen a much greater surge. In March of 2022, for example, ungraded copies were selling for around $5.99, whereas earlier this month, that number skyrocketed to $20.00, which represents a 3.33x increase in value over a 38-month period.
Why has there been such an increase in the value of this card? That answer comes down to a combination of several factors which include but are not limited to a renewed interest in the cards reflecting the mid-to-latter years of his career, higher bulk grading submission costs by such companies as PSA, and the growing demand by collectors who have an interest in late-1980’s and early-1990’s basketball cards of star players.
For those of you who may be looking to own a piece of Michael Jordan’s legacy without breaking the bank, the 1989 Fleer Jordan offers collectors both an accessible as well as a promising point of entry. So whether you're at a flea market or garage sale picking up a raw copy for $15-$20, or at your local card shop looking at a PSA 9 for $60 and/or a PSA 10 for $1,200, this card remains a strong buy among collectors especially with its strong long-term upside.