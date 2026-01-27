Rare 1990 Topps Frank Thomas "No Name" RC Just Graded a Beckett 9

With GemRates' recent update to the December Iconic Tracker, a high-grade 1990 Topps Frank Thomas NNOF (No Name on Front) surfaced, receiving a BGS Mint 9, one of only 11 BGS-graded examples worldwide. A Mint 9 is the highest grade BGS has ever assigned to this card. When combined with PSA's population of one PSA 10 and 19 PSA 9s, this card becomes one of only 31 in the world graded as MINT or GEM MINT.



Widely regarded as one of the most famous error cards in collectible history, the Frank Thomas NNOF was a random misprint that made its way into packs in 1990. Research suggests it was the result of a printing error that, by sheer coincidence, occurred on the rookie card of the set's most iconic player. However it happened, that mistake produced the defining error card of the 1990 Junk Wax era.

The "Big Hurt's" Hall of Fame Career

Frank Thomas was a dominant force from 1990 to 2005, spending most of his career with the Chicago White Sox. A three-time MVP, Thomas, nicknamed "The Big Hurt," stood 6'5" and weighed over 240 pounds, combining size and remarkable athleticism.

Thomas's rare blend of power and average, paired with an elite eye at the plate, places him in truly exclusive company. He is one of just six players in baseball history with 500 home runs, a career batting average over .300, and a career OBP over .400. The others are Mel Ott, Ted Williams, Jimmie Foxx, Manny Ramirez, and Babe Ruth. Thomas was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2014.

Impact on Thomas' value in the card market?

As an increasing number of ultra-rare, high-end "grail" cards have surfaced on the market recently, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this card command a significant price at auction. A look at Thomas' Card Ladder index over the last 12 months shows a steady, significant increase. With a newly surfaced 1990 Topps NNOF entering the population, it will be fascinating to see whether this card helps extend the upward trend for The Big Hurt.

