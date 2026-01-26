2025 Bowman Draft: Seth Hernandez, Kade Anderson & Eli Willits Cards Top Sales

Bowman Draft is always a coveted product, and with nearly two weeks passed since release, it seems like a good time to check in on some of the top sales so far. Not to be forgotten, some of the top auctions currently going on could crack the top five as well.

Eli Willits, Kade Anderson, and Seth Anderson were some of the top chases in the product, and their sales so far have reflected that. We've also seen the Draft Lottery Ping Pong Ball autos be a big hit so far as well.

Top Auctions on eBay

Eli Willits | eBay

It appears a lot of the top Eli Willits hits are probably going to stay with the collectors who have pulled them, at least for now, as there aren't a ton of his sales among the top 10 Bowman Draft sales. However, we have two potential additions to the top-five with these two auctions set to end this week.

The Gold Ink Auto /15 looks phenomenal, and while not as low-numbered as the other auto, we can see that the number of bids is significantly higher, and there are 100 more people watching it. On the other hand, the Black /10 auto has three extra days on the auction to keep the number soaring. Both are definitely ones to watch.

No. 5: Eli Willits Final Draft Superfractor 1/1

Eli Willits | eBay

Sale Price: $6,250

At 1:76,394, the Superfractors of the Final Draft case hits are incredibly rare. Unsurprisingly, the 1/1 Final Draft of Eli Willits made the top five sales so far, but seeing it sell for $6,250 is certainly a big number. The only other numbered Final Draft sold so far was the Shotaro Morii Superfractor 1/1 that sold for $2,100.

No. 4: JoJo Parker Gumball Auto /5

JoJo Parker | eBay

Sale Price: $7,500

While not the top chase in the product, JoJo Parker is another of the big names collectors are chasing in 2025 Bowman Draft. Add in the gumball parallel on the auto, and you can see exactly how this is one of the top sales so far. An /5 Red X-Fractor auto of Parker's sold for $5,100, so you can see how the various parallels can impact value.

No. 3: Seth Hernandez Gold Ink Auto /15

Seth Hernandez | eBay

Sale Price: $10,600 & $10,300

So far, we've seen two sales of the /15 gold ink autos, both ending on the same day. The auction that ended later in the day reached $10,600, and the best offer was taken down to $10,300. Hernandez was one of the top chases in the product, and we'll see more of him later in the article.

No. 2: Kade Anderson True Red Auto /5

Kade Anderson | eBay

Sale Price: $11,900

Another of the top prospects to chase in the 2025 Bowman Draft product was Mariners P Kade Anderson and he makes the list with a true Red /5 auto. We get another big jump in price as this sold for $11,900. For Anderson's market, it was a big jump as well as he had two Orange /25 autos sell for the exact same price - $3,700 - late last week

No. 1: Seth Hernandez Ping Pong Ball Draft Lottery Auto 1/1

Seth Hernandez | eBay

Sale Price: $24,000

The top sale so far belongs to Seth Hernandez, which may be a surprise with the hype around Eli Willits, but with the novelty of something like the ping pong ball auto, someone like a Hernandez could take the top spot. It's certainly possible we could see a few other cards top this sale, but the list is short!

