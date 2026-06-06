This past week, a 2002 Pokémon Legendary Collection Snorlax Reverse Holo PSA Gem Mint 10 sold for $120,000. This was an all-time high sale for Snorlax and marked a massive jump in the value of this specific card. In November of 2025, it sold for $15,500. With its jump to $120,000, that represents a 674% increase in just 6 months.

💸 RECORD SALE 💸



We just sold the most expensive Snorlax card of all time for $120,000.



The same card last sold for $15,500 in November 2025, an increase of over $104,000 in just 6 months. pic.twitter.com/WZbbbwg926 — Fanatics Collect (@FanaticsCollect) June 1, 2026

Fan Favorite Since the Start

As one of the original 151 Pokémon characters, Snorlax has been a part of the Pokémon world since the start. Known for its large size and love of sleep, Snorlax is the gentle giant of the Pokémon world.

Snorlax's appearance in the 1998 Game Boy games Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow as Pokémon #143 marked its debut in the franchise. One year later, in 1999, Snorlax appeared on its first Pokémon card when it was included as one of the holographic inserts in the Jungle set.

Not the Only Snorlax Card to See All Time High Sales

The 2002 Legendary Snorlax wasn't the only Snorlax card to see a significant increase in price here in the first half of 2026. Multiple high-end Snorlx cards have more than doubled in the last 6 months.

Here are three other cards that have had all time high sales in 2026:

1999 Pokemon Jungle Holo 1st Edition PSA 10

1999 Pokemon Jungle Snorlax Holo 1st Edition PSA 10 | Card Ladder

2026 High: $63,000 (in March)

2025 High: $27,000

Snorlax's first English appearance was in the Jungle set release in June 1999. A 1st Edition version of this card in a PSA has sold multiple times in 2026, with the highest sale reaching $63,000, effectively doubling in value in just under six months.

2004 EX Team Rocket Returns Snorlax Holo PSA 10

2004 Ex Team Rocket Returns Snorlax Holo PSA 10 | Card Ladder

2026 High: $24,000

2025 High: $11,500

This Snorlax hails from the EX Era, a time when EX cards were inserted into packs at a significantly lower rate than current Pokémon releases. Because of this rarity, EX cards from this period have become highly desirable in high grades. In addition to the mechanics of the EX variation, this Team Rocket card, created by artist Mitsuhiro Arita, showcases a darker version of Snorlax, creating a unique nostalgic feel for 2000s-era Pokémon collectors.

2008 Pokemon Japanese DP Domino's Pizza Promo Holo Snorlax BGS 10

2006 Pokemon Japanese DP Domino's Pizza Promo Holo Snorlax BGS 10 | Card Ladder

2026 High: $19,100

2025 High: $5,520

One of the most desirable Snorlax cards, the Japanese Domino's promo card, has become highly sought after, especially with investors who focus on 2000s-era Pokémon promo cards. What makes this card even more special is the Beckett Black Label Pristine 10 grade. As BGS Pristine 10s get more and more attention in the Pokémon world, collectors and investors are driving up demand.