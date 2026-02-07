Paul Goldschmidt Agrees on Contract to Return to Yankees

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt looks set to continue his twilight tour in the Big Apple.

Goldschmidt is re-signing with the Yankees on a one-year contract, according to a Friday afternoon report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. Goldschmidt, 38, is entering his 16th season—eight with the Diamondbacks, six with the Cardinals, and one with New York.

The Wilmington, Del., native is nearing the end of a career that seems likely to land him in the Hall of Fame. In 2025, he slashed .274/.328/.403 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs. Revered for his defense, his .997 career fielding percentage is tied for fourth all-time among first basemen.

He has finished in the top three of the National League MVP voting on four separate occasions—winning it in 2022, finishing second in 2013 and 2015, and finishing third in 2017. Goldschmidt owns a .288/.378/.504 career slashline with 372 home runs and 1,232 career RBIs.

The Yankees are coming off a bumpy defense of their 2024 pennant—their 94-68 record was identical year-over-year, but the Blue Jays won the American League East and downed New York in a four-game ALDS.

Manager Aaron Boone’s squad will have the honor of playing the first MLB games of 2026 on March 25 against the Giants.

