Mariners’ Ichiro Statue Reveal Goes Horribly Wrong

Ichiro Suzuki is going to need a new bat.

On Friday, the Mariners held a ceremony to honor one of the greatest players in their history, unveiling a statue dedicated to him outside T-Mobile Park in Seattle. It was a wonderful ceremony, then it went terribly wrong.

As the curtain covering the statue was slowly lifted, it appeared to get stuck, and before it was pulled off, something shifted on the statue. When it was finally removed, it was revealed that the bat in the Hall of Famer’s hand was bent almost 90 degrees. At that moment, blue confetti shot into the air as everyone in the crowd realized something was not right. It was absolutely surreal.

Video is below:

We have a malfunction pic.twitter.com/4Ga4vvaIu5 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 10, 2026

For his part, Suzuki took it in stride, making a joke about former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera. “I didn’t think Mariano would come out here and break the bat,” he said.

Ichiro blamed a certain Yankees closer for the statue’s broken bat. pic.twitter.com/p5bVaooOrg — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) April 10, 2026

Here’s another look at it:

Ichiro’s statue outside T-Mobile Park. | Via Seattle Mariners on YouTube

Even Ken Griffey Jr., who was in attendance, made a joke about the mishap, saying, “I did not do that.”

That’s not how the afternoon was planned to go, but despite the mishap, everyone seemed to be laughing it off and handling it well. In fact, shortly after the disastrous reveal, we had an update:

Latest update on Ichiro’s statue… pic.twitter.com/olNRLo3BkV — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 10, 2026

And we’re all good!

The Mariners have even leaned into it:

Breaking: We’ve updated tonight’s Ichiro Replica Statue giveaway. pic.twitter.com/EcFfkaAUd6 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 10, 2026

Ichiro’s history with the Mariners

Ichiro more than earned that statue. He played for the Mariners from 2001 through part of the ‘12 season, then again in ‘18 before retiring two games into the ‘19 season. In those 14 years, he hit .321, with a .365 on-base percentage while slugging .416. He had 2,542 hits and was a 10-time All-Star. He was named AL Rookie of the Year and MVP in 2001 and won two batting titles, 10 Gold Gloves and three Silver Sluggers.

During his 19-year MLB career, Ichiro slashed .311/.355/.402, with 3,089 hits, 117 home runs, 509 stolen bases and 780 RBIs. That all came after he joined the league at 27, following a successful career in Japan, where he was a three-time Pacific League MVP, a seven-time All-Star, and a seven-time Pacific League batting champion. During his final season with the Orix Blue Wave, Suzuki hit .387 in 105 games. That was all MLB teams needed to see, and he was lured to the U.S.

The 52-year-old was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last summer, garnering 99.7% of the vote on his first ballot. Only one voter left him off their ballot.

On Friday, Ichiro got his statue, but it took a bit to get it right.

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