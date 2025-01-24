Iconic Cards: 2001 Topps Ichiro Suzuki Rookie #726
I started collecting again when I got a job at a sports collectibles store in Miami. I was a senior in high school and needed money before going away to college. So, I got a job at BC Sports Collectibles for $7 an hour. It was a cool job, and I didn't make much, but I didn't know it then.
I used to buy cards as a younger kid when I was 8 or 9, asking my parents for money to buy boxes and packs of cards at my local Eckerd or card shop. But by the time I turned 12, I stopped buying except for the occasional pack here and there.
Back at BC Sports Collectibles, I'd use my 10% employee discount and buy packs upon packs. I didn't know what I was doing, and I didn't care. I just liked opening packs of cards. Then, one day, I hit Ichiro's rookie card. From the moment I looked at it, I knew it was special, and I immediately put it in a penny sleeve and top loader.
I didn't know much about Ichiro then, except that he was a star in Japan and had the opportunity to become a star in the States. But his image on his Topps rookie card was nothing short of cool. He's pictured just after throwing a baseball as if he's inviting you to play catch.
And there's also the mystery of Ichiro. His sunglasses cover his eyes, and you see him from afar as you would if you were at the ballpark. His uniform fits him immaculately, from his cap to his wristbands, down to his black Asics cleats.
Then, there's the design of 2001 Topps. It had a horrific design and glossy finish known for "bricking," but that somehow worked majestically with Ichiro. The dark green border nearly creates a color match with the Mariners jersey and is balanced by the light green of the grass. It is a perfect rookie card, where we are introduced to Ichiro through his easy demeanor, knowing there's a hidden force behind the man that will soon be revealed.
But here's the other thing about Ichiro: he got me to learn about George Sisler. Ichiro broke Sisler's record for most hits in a season with 262 hits in 2004. Five years later, while in St. Louis for the All-Star Game, Ichiro, his wife, and friends laid flowers at Sisler's grave. He respected the game's history in a way one would not expect. Visiting the graves of deceased baseball players is not common among today's superstars.
Ichiro's 2001 Topps rookie card defined that era of baseball cards when there were dozens of releases, with each one trying to stand out. The card has different versions, including the rarer Employee Set and Home Team Advantage versions. There's also the Topps Chrome edition and the Gold short-print parallels numbered to 2001.
I only own the base version. I've considered selling it before, but it's one of the most special cards in my collection because it symbolizes the time I got back into the hobby, for which I am grateful that the 18-year-old version of me did.