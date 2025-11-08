Top 5 2026 Football Rookies Whose Cards You Should Be Buying

The 2026 NFL Draft Class is not creating the same amount of hype as some previous years. There isn’t a quarterback as highly regarded as Drake Maye or Jaden Daniels. There isn’t a receiver drawing comparisons to Jamarr Chase or Justin Jefferson.

That doesn’t mean that the 2026 NFL rookie class will be a weak one. Jaxson Dart wasn’t receiving much hype during this time last year, but now he looks like a great pick by the Giants as the frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. There are multiple quarterbacks that may see a similar rise in 2026. This article will rank the top 5 projected 2026 NFL rookies that will be drafted next April.

5. Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) Position: WR | Size: 6'2", 200 LBs | Age: 21

Pre-Rookie Card to Look For: 2025 Bowman Chrome University Auto (raw) (Last sold for $51 on November 7th, 2025)

PFF NFL Draft Big Board Ranking: #5

2025 Review: Tyson has become the consensus best receiver in the 2026 class, hauling in 57 catches, 8 touchdowns, and 628 receiving yards in his first 7 games this season.

2026 Rookie Card Outlook: Receivers are a tier below quarterbacks in the football card hobby hierarchy. Tyson cards (like most rookie cards) will initially have some hype and high prices, but as a receiver, he will need to be an all-time great for his cards to sustain high prices throughout the entirety of his career.

Player Comparison: Amon Ra St. Brown (Like St. Brown, he's not the biggest or fastest, but he consistently wins with his route running, toughness, after the catch ability and excellent hands.)

4. Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) Position: RB | Size: 6'0", 214 LBs | Age: 20

Pre-Rookie Card to Look For: 2024 Bowman Chrome University Auto #PA-JLO PSA 10 (Last sold for $225 on November 4th, 2025)

PFF NFL Draft Big Board Ranking: #6

2025 Review: Love has proved he can handle a heavy workload this season as the feature halfback for the Irish, rushing for 758 yards in his first nine games. His vision, burst, and tackle breaking ability has made him one of the most exciting players in college football and a possible top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

2026 Rookie Card Outlook: Running backs, like receivers, don't receive nearly the same hobby love as QBs. That being said, the very best halfbacks like Saquon, Christian McCaffrey, and Bijan Robinson do have a following. Love has a chance to eventually be in that top tier, which means his cards will be highly sought after early.

Player Comparison: Jahmyr Gibbs (Love has the high-end speed, explosiveness, and receiving skills like Gibbs)

3. Dante Moore (Oregon) Position: QB | Size: 6'3", 206 LBs | Age: 20

Pre-Rookie Card to Look For: 2023 Bowman Chrome University Auto #133 (Last sold for $84.99 on November 5th, 2025)

PFF NFL Draft Big Board Ranking: #9

2025 Review: The redshirt sophomore has 19 touchdowns and 4 interceptions for the Oregon Ducks after transferring from UCLA and learning behind Dillon Gabriel last season. He struggled in a loss to Indiana and didn’t play well vs. Wisconsin, but he has clearly established himself as a top 5 QB in college football.

2026 Rookie Card Outlook: Moore shows great poise in the pocket, but he lacks the athleticism that many of the top QBs from recent draft classes possess. His card prices will reflect the fact that he is far from a sure thing at the NFL level. That being said, he will be one of the most coveted 2026 rookies strictly because he plays QB and a team will likely give him a chance to play early.

Player Comparison: CJ Stroud (Both players have excellent ball placement and anticipation. Both have decent athleticism but excel more from the pocket.)

2. Ty Simpson (Alabama) Position: QB | Size: 6'2", 208 LBs | Age: 22

Pre-Rookie Card to Look For: 2025 Bowman Chrome University Auto Reractor /299 (Last sold for $60 on November 8th, 2025)

PFF NFL Draft Big Board Ranking: #12

2025 Review: The Alabama QB has been excellent in his first year as the starter with 20 touchdowns and just one interception. He had a signature performance vs. #5 ranked Georgia, throwing for 276 yards and adding three total touchdowns.

2026 Rookie Card Outlook: Teams may see Simpson as a risky pick due to his lack of experience and a small sample size of success at Alabama. If he falls in the first round and doesn’t start for his NFL team right away, his initial card prices will be lower than typical first round QBs. This may make him a good value, as many NFL draft scouts love his anticipation and ability to play in high-pressure situations.

Player Comparison: Drew Brees and Mac Jones (Simpson has a similar release and temperament to Brees. His stature and background are very similar to Mac Jones.)

1. Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) Position: QB | Size: 6'5", 225 LBs | Age: 22

Pre-Rookie Card to Look For: 2025 Bowman Chrome University Auto Refractor /299 (raw) #BCA-FME (Last sold for $259 on November 5th, 2025)

PFF NFL Draft Big Board Ranking: #8

2025 Review: Mendoza has 25 touchdown passes and just 4 interceptions for the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers. The 6’6” pocket passer ranks 3rd in college football with a 90.0 QBR and he has worked his way into becoming a Heisman Trophy Candidate.

2026 Rookie Card Outlook: Mendoza has a high floor because of his accuracy in the short and intermediate ranges, but his lack of athleticism and ability to improvise limits his ceiling somewhat. Mendoza's rookie cards may lag behind those of other young quarterbacks like Drake Maye and Jaxson Dart, as the market often prioritizes the high athletic upside and a flashier playing style that Mendoza lacks.

Player Comparison: Matt Ryan (While Mendoza's high football IQ and field vision draw comparisons to Matt Ryan, he has more straight line speed than the former Falcon.)

