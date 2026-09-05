The summer transfer window is closed, and per usual, the Premier League's business was filled with drama and big-money moves.



Fresh starts for players also provide a fresh start for collectors to predict who could make such a strong impact on their new team and force a worthwhile spike in their card market.



There were 155 transfers in the window, but we picked 10 who could boost their values in the 2026-27 season.



None of these players appear with their new teams in the 2026-27 Topps Flagship Premier League, which was released Aug. 6 in the UK and Aug. 11 on the Topps US site before a full domestic release on Sept. 17.

Bradley Barcola | Forward | Liverpool

This 2023-24 Topps Chrome Merlin Superfractor that went for $2,400 is Bradley Barcola's top club card sale | Card Ladder

Player Notes: Club legend Mohamed Salah is no longer with the club, so someone has to produce on the wing, right? Barcola has the credentials to light up the Premier League. He won back-to-back Champions League titles and tallied 74 goal contributions in 152 appearances with French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Similar club and individual successes for the French international will make him a surefire hobby giant.

Johan Manzambi | Midfielder | Aston Villa

Player Notes: Manzambi was one of the most electric players in the World Cup. Starring for Switzerland, he scored three times and added two assists in four matches before sustaining a knee injury. Oh, and he was named the Europa League Young Player of the Season for Freiburg last season at age 20. Aston Villa is playing in the Champions League this season and still wants to compete at the top level domestically. Manzambi could be key to that happening after a summer of losses for Villa that included Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Morgan Rogers, who will be mentioned later.

Ayyoub Bouaddi | Midfielder | Manchester City

Player Notes: Bouaddi is already very experienced despite being just 18 years old. He was playing in the Champions League at 17 and was a key member of the Morocco team at this summer's World Cup. If he's a star like City is banking on, he will be a key member of the country's most successful club of the past decade. Bouaddi's potential and opportunity to win at the highest levels at such a young age make him an attractive hobby player.

Mamadou Sangare | Midfielder | Brentford

Player Notes: It's hard to include smaller Premier League clubs on lists like these because demand isn't as high, but Sangare might be good enough to dispel that. He's a box-to-box midfielder who jumps off the screen for a London club that has aspirations of playing in Europe next season after narrowly missing out in 2024-25. Sangare has already dazzled this season, providing an assist in the season opener against Tottenham.

Enzo Fernández | Midfielder | Manchester City

Player Notes: Easily the most polarizing player on this list, Fernandez left Chelsea to join Manchester City. There's certainly a strong pipeline of Argentinian talent to succeed at City (Sergio Aguero, anyone?) and Fernandez will get his share of playing time in the center of the midfield. He never really won at Chelsea, so if he wins over the fans at City and wins on the pitch, he could become a hobby darling for collectors.

Enzo Fernandez's top club sale is this 2022-23 Topps Chrome Padparadscha 1/1 for nearly $6,700 | Card Ladder

Morgan Rogers | Midfielder | Chelsea

Player Notes: An English midfielder making an impact at Chelsea? That's happened a few times. Rogers was a big-money transfer from Aston Villa and has already registered points in Chelsea's first two Premier League matches this season. Chelsea hasn't seen the success they are accustomed to in recent years, and Rogers patrolling alongside "cold" celebration member Cole Palmer could help change that.

Omar Marmoush | Forward | Tottenham

Player Notes: Look, being Erling Haaland's backup isn't easy. That's what Marmoush was for the better part of the last 18 months. Now, he's on loan at Tottenham, which has desperately looked for consistent production at the striker position since the departure of Harry Kane. Marmoush isn't a bad bet to do that. He scored 15 goals and chipped in 9 assists in 17 matches for Bundesliga side Frankfurt in 2024-25 before his transfer to Manchester City. If Tottenham get out of the cellar and Marmoush scores a lot in the process, he will become an immediate Spurs legend.

Bruno Guimares | Midfielder | Arsenal

Player Notes: Guimares joins the Premier League champions after appearing 195 times for Newcastle. Arsenal's style of play is perfect for elevating Guimares' game as they seek to win back-to-back titles and get over the hump in the Champions League. All eyes are on the Gunners, and if Guimares is paramount in their success, his cards will get scooped up.

Elliot Anderson | Midfielder | Manchester City

Player Notes: Anderson is another expensive midfielder transfer for City, who has to fill the oversized shoes of World Cup champion and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri. Anderson, an England international who started every World Cup game for the Three Lions except the third-place match, is a workhorse who can impact any game without getting on the scoresheet.