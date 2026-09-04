The 10 Most Valuable Squads in the World After Summer Transfer Window

As expected, the world’s leading clubs took the opportunity to significantly bolster their squads over the 2026 summer transfer window.

The Premier League’s traditional behemoths all flexed their financial muscles with gargantuan spends, while Spain’s Clásico rivals both made wholesale changes to their rosters as they duke it out for domestic glory.

There were massive amounts shelled out in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Bundesliga, too, but now the window has closed and the dust settled, which clubs have amassed the most valuable rosters?

With the help of Transfermarkt, here are the 10 most valuable squads in world soccer.

The World’s 10 Most Valuable Rosters

Manchester United only sneak into the top 10. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Rather unsurprisingly, it’s record European champions Real Madrid who lead the way with their band of superstar forwards. They boast a squad value of $1.7 billion, of which $581 million is attributed to their fabled trio of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.

There were some valuable additions to their roster over the summer, too, chiefly Yan Diomande and Marc Cucurella. The likes of Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva have only bolstered Los Blancos further.

Manchester City are only narrowly behind Madrid, with their squad valued at a staggering $1.66 billion. That total has been boosted by deals for Enzo Fernández, Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi over the summer—the midfield trio worth a combined $337 million, which is less than City spent on their signatures.

Back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are third as their squad, which is worth $1.58 billion, takes on greater value with each continental triumph. João Neves, Vitinha, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are all worth $116 million or more.

PSG have some insanely valuable assets. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal, as they were in last season’s Champions League final, are bested by PSG, but still rank an impressive fourth at $1.55 billion. Their ascent under Mikel Arteta has boosted the value of their existing stars, while the likes of Bruno Guimarães and Ezri Konsa have reinforced their position in the transfer market.

Barcelona might only be fifth, valued at $1.47 billion, but they do boast the most valuable player on the planet. Alongside Man City’s Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal is worth $255.6 million all by himself, and that’s before one even considers Raphinha, Pedri, Pau Cubarsí and Co.

After years of relentless spending, Chelsea ($1.26 billion) are perched in sixth place. An expensively assembled squad has often failed to deliver on the pitch, but the individual value of their players is undeniable. Bayern Munich ($1.21 billion) are narrowly behind them, with Michael Olise their crown jewel with a value of $197.5 million.

The remainder of the top 10 is fleshed out by the Premier League’s traditional ‘Big Six’. Liverpool ($1.2 billion) are eighth and only just behind Bayern after signing Bradley Barcola late in the transfer window, while Manchester United sneak ($1.08 billion) in at ninth following their midfield overhaul.

Tottenham Hotspur ($941.6 million) were one of the summer’s major protagonists in the market, and their extravagant spending has pushed them into 10th.

Rank Club Squad Value 1. Real Madrid $1.7 billion 2. Manchester City $1.66 billion 3. Paris Saint-Germain $1.58 billion 4. Arsenal $1.55 billion 5. Barcelona $1.47 billion 6. Chelsea $1.26 billion 7. Bayern Munich $1.21 billion 8. Liverpool $1.2 billion 9. Manchester United $1.08 billion 10. Tottenham Hotspur $941.6 million