Top 5 Biggest Slab Pack Pulls in October

When a collector pulls a major card out of a pack of cards, an adrenaline rush will be felt. The same can be said when opening an online repack, like the Slab Packs that Arena Club offers. Throughout the month of October, some major cards were pulled, and here are the top 5 most valuable that came out of packs across all sports.

2007-08 UD Premier Pairings LeBron James/Kobe Bryant Dual Autograph

The first card on the list is a dual autograph of two of the best to ever play the game of Basketball, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. The card comes from 2007-08 UD Premier, and is numbered to only /20. The card is also graded a BGS 9, with a 10 grade on the autographs. The card was pulled out of a diamond basketball pack, and is valued at around $18,500.

2007-08 UD Premier Pairings LeBron James/Kobe Bryant Dual Autograph BGS 9 | Arena Club

2004 SP Game Used LeBron James/Michael Jordan Dual Autograph

It does not get much better than LeBron James and Michael Jordan on the same card. In 2004 SP Game Used, they shared an autographed card together, and this specific example comes in with a PSA 9 grade. Limited to only 25 copies, it will be difficult to find this card in good condition, and it is hard to say when another copy will even come to the open market. Also pulled out of the diamond basketball pack, it is valued at around $21,000.

2004 SP Game Used LeBron James/Michael Jordan Dual Autograph PSA 9 | Arena Club

2003 Topps Chrome LeBron James Black Refractor

LeBron James has been a fixture on this list, and this particular card features him alone. 2003 Topps Chrome is one of his most iconic rookie cards, and the Black Refractor parallel is even harder to find, with only 500 copies existing. Every collector of Lebron wants to own one of these cards, and this specific example is graded a PSA 9. Like the two prior cards, it was pulled out of the diamond basketball pack, and is valued at $25,000.

2003 Topps Chrome LeBron James Black Refractor PSA 9 | Arena Club

2018 National Treasures Josh Allen True RPA

Josh Allen is one of the top Quarterbacks in the NFL, and his rookie cards can command a good amount of money on the open market. His 2018 National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph is no exception to this, and it was pulled out of a diamond football pack by one lucky collector. The card is graded a BGS 9, and is valued at around $28,000.

2018 National Treasures Josh Allen RPA BGS 9 | Arena Club

2003-04 Exquisite Collection Michael Jordan Patch Autograph

Lastly, the card that is valued the most (around $100,000) that came out of a gold basketball slab pack is one that got a lot of attention: the 2003-04 Exquisite Collection Michael Jordan patch autograph. The card was part of a promotion run by Arena Club, where the card started in $25 packs, and worked it's way up until someone pulled it. Without question, this card deserves the top spot, and is one of the key cards of the hobby.

2003-04 Exquisite Collection Michael Jordan Patch Autograph BGS 9.5 | Arena Club

The top five cards pulled out of Arena Club Slab Packs in the month of October provide a snapshot of popular sports at the moment, with Basketball and Football leading the charge. It also indicates that greats of the game have a strong hobby market right now, and those playing well (Josh Allen) still command value. Graded cards are here to stay, and repacks will be as well.

