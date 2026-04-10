A'ja Wilson Partnering with Panini America For Exclusive Autographed Cards

The WNBA has been a growing area of the hobby in the past couple of years, and that trend looks to be continuing. Increased interest in the sport has led to some major sales and attention. Recently, Panini announced that they have signed another key WNBA athlete to an exclusive autograph deal, A'ja Wilson. This only adds to the lineup Panini has, and will have some important impact on the hobby.

Here is what collectors need to know about the signing.

A'ja Wilson Becomes the Latest Name To Have Exclusive Autographs in Panini Products

Panini announced in a press release that they have signed A'ja Wilson to a multi-year autographed trading card agreement. Wilson is currently a star player for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. She is a four time MVP and is also the reigning finals MVP. Her 2025 season was one for the ages, as she led the league in scoring, rebounding, and blocks. She was also the first player in WNBA history to have a 30 point, 20 rebound game.

A'ja Wilson Panini Signing | Panin

Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations at Panini America had a few statements to note about the signing in the press release. Howarth said, "A'ja's accomplishments and influence both on and off the court are iconic, and we are excited to welcome her to our Panini team." Additionally, Howarth mentioned that "we look forward to partnering closely with her and sharing her products with her many fans."

Wilson's Signing Impact on the WNBA Hobby

Wilson's signing will be felt in the WNBA hobby for years to come. Wilson will be showcased in multiple WNBA trading card products from Panini, including Prizm, Origins, and the Instant Card platform. Wilson will also be featured in numerous Panini marketing campaigns. Given her accomplishments in the league, she will be one of the top chases of the products she is in.

Panini One and One WNBA A'ja Wilson Spotlight Signatures | Panin

Wilson showed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying that "Partnering with Panini is a great fit for me, it's particularly meaningful that young fans are interested in my cards and can imagine themselves having their own card one day." Wilson joins other WNBA superstars including Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers as exclusive Panini athletes.

Panini continues to make moves in the hobby, with A'ja Wilson being their latest signing. She joins a great roster of WNBA stars who are now Panini exclusives, meaning their autographs can only be found in Panini products. This has an impact on the hobby, as it shows how popular the WNBA has become in the past few years. If A'ja Wilson continues her dominance, it may only get more popular.