MLS Offseason Additions for Collectors
MLS offseason additions for collectors 2/3/2025
The Major League Soccer preseason is fully underway as the clubs are preparing for a 2025 season that should help bring the league to a greater, global audience.
While there wasn’t a Messi-like addition to MLS in the offseason, though we nearly had one with Neymar and the Chicago Fire, there have still been plenty of incoming signings that should excite soccer fans and collectors alike.
Here are some of the best MLS offseason additions for collectors:
Wilfried Zaha - Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC shook up their roster when they added Zaha on-loan through at least the 2025 MLS season with the option to extend his time in North Carolina until the Summer of 2026. Zaha’s cards have been on the market since 2011 but the move to MLS should open the door to new collectors that didn’t follow him in Europe.
A great starting for new Zaha collectors: 2014 Topps Premier Gold #38
Kévin Denkey - FC Cincinnati
One of the biggest signings of the MLS offseason, Denkey rings in a new era for FC Cincinnati as Luciano Acosta appears to be on the way out of town during this transfer window. Denkey hasn’t had a card or sticker produced since 2020-2021 Panini Foot Stickers #393, so this year’s Topps MLS should include his first autograph card. Denkey might be the face of the league in the years to come.
Chucky Lozano - San Diego FC
One of the first additions to expansion side San Diego FC, Mexican superstar Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is bringing his talents to Major League Soccer while ensuring San Diego has some star power in their inaugural season. There are plenty of Lozano’s cards on the market but a card from his time with a new MLS side will be desirable to a new audience.
A great starting for new Lozano collectors: 2017-2018 Panini Select Unlimited Potential Insert #UP-5
Jonathan Bamba - Chicago Fire
One of the bigger signings of the offseason for the Chicago Fire, Jonathan Bamba is expected to help reinvigorate a Chicago Fire side that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017. An attacking winger, Bamba is a dark horse for an All-Star spot if he starts well in MLS. Bamba’s cards have been available in European competition sets for years now but his emergence in MLS should increase his desirability for collectors.
A great starting for new Bamba collectors: 2022-2023 Panini Score Ligue 1 #63
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - New York Red Bulls
The former Bayern Munich, PSG and Stoke City forward signed with RBNY in the offseason after an extensive career in Europe that saw him in some of the biggest competitions in the sport. His cards have been on the market for nearly 15 years so there is already a good base of products should anyone want to dive headfirst into Choupo-Moting cards.
A great starting for new Choupo-Moting collectors: 2018 Topps Platinum Premier League #130
Miguel Almirón - Atlanta United
Miguel Almirón made his long-awaited return to Atlanta United last week after over five years in the Premier League with Newcastle United. Already a legend in Atlanta, Almirón can further his legacy if he adds more trophies to his case.
A great starting for new Almirón collectors: 2017 Topps Stadium Club MLS #43
A long-term MLS prospect to watch: Stansilav Lapkes - Columbus Crew
Keep an eye on Columbus Crew’s developmental goalkeeper who does not currently have a card on the market.