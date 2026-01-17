Aaron Judge-4 Rookie Cards for For The Future Hall of Famer

All Rise! Aaron Judge has proven himself to be a generational talent on the field and one of the best hitters the game has ever seen. Collectors have responded to his talent; Judge is only behind Mickey Mantle and Shohei Ohtani on the list of most collected baseball players on eBay for all of 2025. That's pretty good company! The fact that he has been producing video-game type stats the past few years and that he plays in the biggest media market in the world don't hurt. As we wait for spring training to begin, now's a good time to take a look at some of Judge's rookie cards.

TOPPS CHROME AUTOGRAPH 2017 AARON JUDGE

2017 Aaron Judge Topps Chrome Autograph | CardLadder

There's always something special about seeing a star player's Topps Chrome rookie. Considered the gold standard by some in the hobby, the chrome base card of a favorite player is reason alone to smile. One of the many refractor parallels or an autographed version? That's just the icing on top, and one reason collectors keep coming back to Topps Chrome. This particular copy went recently for around $4,000.

TOPPS AUTOGRAPH 2017 AARON JUDGE

2017 Aaron Judge Topps | CardLadder

For many collectors who were around in the 80's, the wood grain borders of the 1987 Topps set were legendary. In 2017, Topps brought back the "wood" for a throwback autograph sub-set. As far as Judge rookie autograph cards go, this one has to be at the top for those looking for a bit of nostalgia with their auto cards. This one in mint condition will cost you around $2,000.

BOWMAN CHROME 2017 AARON JUDGE

2017 Aaron Judge Bowman Chrome | CardLadder

Bowman is the brand most associated with prospects and rookies, so a rookie card of Judge from their 2017 product is something to chase after.The thing this card has going for it is the great photo of Judge at bat - you can almost feel the intensity coming off of the card! It's a good bit more affordable than his Topps Chrome rookie - a copy in gem-mint condition will run you about $350.

BOWMAN CHROME 2013 AARON JUDGE

2013 Aaron Judge Bowman Chrome | CardLadder

If you really want to dive in and go back a bit in time, the 2013 Bowman Chrome Drafts & Prospects card is for you. Although this card pre-dates Judge's MLB debut by several years, it's highly sought after by collectors and it's one of his first official cards.

