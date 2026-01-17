Aaron Judge-4 Rookie Cards for For The Future Hall of Famer
In this story:
All Rise! Aaron Judge has proven himself to be a generational talent on the field and one of the best hitters the game has ever seen. Collectors have responded to his talent; Judge is only behind Mickey Mantle and Shohei Ohtani on the list of most collected baseball players on eBay for all of 2025. That's pretty good company! The fact that he has been producing video-game type stats the past few years and that he plays in the biggest media market in the world don't hurt. As we wait for spring training to begin, now's a good time to take a look at some of Judge's rookie cards.
RELATED: Aaron Judge and Topps Help Create Historic Dual Auto Card With Roger Maris
TOPPS CHROME AUTOGRAPH 2017 AARON JUDGE
There's always something special about seeing a star player's Topps Chrome rookie. Considered the gold standard by some in the hobby, the chrome base card of a favorite player is reason alone to smile. One of the many refractor parallels or an autographed version? That's just the icing on top, and one reason collectors keep coming back to Topps Chrome. This particular copy went recently for around $4,000.
TOPPS AUTOGRAPH 2017 AARON JUDGE
RELATED: Top 5 Aaron Judge Non-Rookie Cards
For many collectors who were around in the 80's, the wood grain borders of the 1987 Topps set were legendary. In 2017, Topps brought back the "wood" for a throwback autograph sub-set. As far as Judge rookie autograph cards go, this one has to be at the top for those looking for a bit of nostalgia with their auto cards. This one in mint condition will cost you around $2,000.
BOWMAN CHROME 2017 AARON JUDGE
Bowman is the brand most associated with prospects and rookies, so a rookie card of Judge from their 2017 product is something to chase after.The thing this card has going for it is the great photo of Judge at bat - you can almost feel the intensity coming off of the card! It's a good bit more affordable than his Topps Chrome rookie - a copy in gem-mint condition will run you about $350.
BOWMAN CHROME 2013 AARON JUDGE
If you really want to dive in and go back a bit in time, the 2013 Bowman Chrome Drafts & Prospects card is for you. Although this card pre-dates Judge's MLB debut by several years, it's highly sought after by collectors and it's one of his first official cards.
Brian Hough became a fan of the hobby by opening packs of 1986 Donruss and 1987 Topps baseball with his dad and little brother. He has been writing about the collectibles industry for years, initially as a price guide editor for Tuff Stuff Magazine, which was a monthly sports magazine focused on sports cards and collectibles, particularly known for its price guides and checklists, that initially launched in April 1984.