We are now just over a month away from Fanatics Fest, and the final lineup of appearances and autograph signings is beginning to solidify. With the event taking place in New York City, New York sports teams were already well represented.

Local fan favorites from NFL and MLB such as Cam Skataboo, Jaxson Dart, Cam Schittler, and Cody Bellinger were already announced to appear. However, one team was conspicuous by its absence: the Knicks.

Local Teams Well Represented at Fanatics Fest

Up until the conclusion of the NBA Finals, collectors and fans were left to wonder if there would be appearances made at Fanatics Fest by current Knicks players. In previous years, Knicks players were among the most popular and sought-after autographs and photo opportunities at the show.

Now that the Finals have concluded with a resounding Knicks win in a gentleman’s sweep, fans finally have their answer as Fanatics announced that the Knicks would, in fact, be well represented at the 2026 edition of Fanatics Fest.

Knicks Players in Attendance

The Knicks will be at Fanatics Fest | https://www.instagram.com/p/DZnNux6k9Gu/

Currently, 10 New York Knicks are expected to appear at Fanatics Fest. The players will include the majority of the team, with role players like Jordan Clarkson, Mitchell Robinson, and Tyler Kolek announced to appear, though dates and times are not yet confirmed. Along with those players, almost all of the Knicks' starting lineup will be represented, including Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

The dates for their appearances have been announced and span the four days of Fanatics Fest. Unfortunately, the only star absent from the announcement was game-four star OG Anonboy; however, there is a chance he could be announced at a later date.

Autograph Dates and Costs for Knicks Stars

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with his teammates | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

At this time, the cost of autographs and photos has not been announced, but it would be fair to expect the starters to command the highest prices and the role players to be priced below that. One thing to keep in mind if you are a Knicks fan and planning to attend Fanatics Fest is to be aggressive when purchasing autograph tickets.

Keep a close eye on the website and social media for updates, as I would expect the tickets to sell out very quickly. If the tickets do sell out, there is a chance that Fanatics will release more; however, given how close it is to the actual event, I would not count on that as a possibility.