New Topps Triumphant Tennis Cards to Debut in September

After finding success with products like Chrome, Royalty, and Graphite, the debut of Topps Triumphant Tennis is the first tennis product for the 2025 collecting year.

Topps describes the product as “a premium new brand that brings the elegance, energy, and emotion of tennis into the Hobby spotlight.” Base cards are limited to /99, making “every pull [feel] meaningful.”

RELATED: Carlos Alcaraz 1/1 Card at Auction During French Open

2025 Topps Triumphant Tennis Black Net Foil /10 of Carlos Alcaraz promotional photo | Topps

Each five-card box of Triumphant contains two numbered base parallels and three numbered autographs. Amongst the /99 base parallels are “Trophy Gold Foil” /50, “Tennis Ball Yellow Foil” /15, and “Black Net Foil” /10. A red /5 parallel is also teased on the official Topps website graphic.

RELATED: Where to Find French Open Champion Coco Gauff's Cards

2025 Topps Triumphant Tennis Tennis Ball Yellow Foil /15 of Coco Gauff promotional photo | Topps

The parallels will also be available for autographs, while dual and triple autograph cards will be an additional chase for collectors. The multi-signature cards are also /99 or less and have a reported 1:10 box average, or (potentially) one per case. Autographs appear to be stickers rather than on-card.

RELATED: The 2025 Australian Open: Top Three Women's Tennis Players' Top Card Sales

2025 Topps Triumphant Tennis Trophy Gold Foil /50 of Martina Navratilova promotional photo | Topps

With a 75 card base set, Triumphant includes both current and retired tennis stars from across the globe. Amongst the top names from the women are: Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Iga Świątek, Steffi Graf, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, and recent Canadian Open champion Victoria Mboko.

Amongst the men are: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Andy Murray, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, and John McEnroe.

RELATED: The 2025 Australian Open is Here: Top Three Men's Tennis Players' Card Sales

The release date as reported by Beckett and Checklist Insider is currently set for September 25, 2025, about two weeks after the US Open concludes.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: