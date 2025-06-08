Carlos Alcaraz 1/1 Card at Auction During French Open
Coinciding with the French Open Final at Roland Garros, a one-of-one autographed NetPro card of modern era tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz has hit Goldin Auctions.
The card, a 2022 NetPro Premium Autograph Golden Slam 1/1 in a PSA 10 grade, is currently sitting at $36,600 with 16 bids. This card has already outpaced his previous highest recorded public sale of $33,665 last year as documented on Card Ladder.
The highest selling tennis card of all time is of tennis legend Serena Williams. Her 2003 NetPro International Series Authentic Apparel Rookie Patch Auto 71/100 in a PSA 8 with a 10 auto sold at Goldin Auction in 2022 for $266,400.
At just 22 years old, Spaniard Alcaraz has already accumulated four Grand Slam singles titles in his professional career including the 2022 US Open, 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon, and 2024 French Open.
Facing world men’s number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday, a win could boost the NetPro one-of-one card’s final price. The auction is scheduled to enter extended bidding on June 28.