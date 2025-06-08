Collectibles On SI

Carlos Alcaraz 1/1 Card at Auction During French Open

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Jun 6, 2025; Paris, FR; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot during his match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy match on day 13 at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2025; Paris, FR; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot during his match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy match on day 13 at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Coinciding with the French Open Final at Roland Garros, a one-of-one autographed NetPro card of modern era tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz has hit Goldin Auctions. 

The card, a 2022 NetPro Premium Autograph Golden Slam 1/1 in a PSA 10 grade, is currently sitting at $36,600 with 16 bids. This card has already outpaced his previous highest recorded public sale of $33,665 last year as documented on Card Ladder. 

RELATED: The 2025 Australian Open is Here: Top Three Men's Tennis Players' Card Sales

2022 NetPro Premium Autograph Golden Slam #SP-AU2 Carlos Alcaraz Signed Rookie Card (#1/1) PSA GEM MT 10 for auction on Goldi
2022 NetPro Premium Autograph Golden Slam #SP-AU2 Carlos Alcaraz Signed Rookie Card (#1/1) PSA GEM MT 10 for auction on Goldin. / Goldin

The highest selling tennis card of all time is of tennis legend Serena Williams. Her 2003 NetPro International Series Authentic Apparel Rookie Patch Auto 71/100 in a PSA 8 with a 10 auto sold at Goldin Auction in 2022 for $266,400.

RELATED: Celebrating Black History: Arthur Ashe

At just 22 years old, Spaniard Alcaraz has already accumulated four Grand Slam singles titles in his professional career including the 2022 US Open, 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon, and 2024 French Open.

Facing world men’s number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday, a win could boost the NetPro one-of-one card’s final price. The auction is scheduled to enter extended bidding on June 28.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Lauren Rizzo Shaffer
LAUREN RIZZO SHAFFER

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

Home/Auctions